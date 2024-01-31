Beau Bailey is set to put Grenfell on the map internationally when he sets off to compete in the qualifiers of the 2024 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship in June.

The qualifiers will be held in Tetrow, Germany on June 20 where Beau will be facing off against 36 talented riders from around the world for a spot in the finals.

The top 16 racers from the qualifiers will then compete in the 2024 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship finals on June 28 in Gorzow, Poland.



For Beau to be invited to the World Championship qualifiers, he had to place in the top two in the Australian Titles, hosted in Tamworth on November 18, 2023.

Beau's dad, Tim Bailey, said he's already improved upon the last time around, claiming the Australian title in 2023, as opposed to placing second the year before.

Beau was able to win three of the four heats and the final in the Australian titles, with bike problems causing him to place fourth in the third heat.

While he may be heading to Germany as the Australian title champion, Beau won't be taking it easy while there as he wants to improve on his position from last year's championship.

In the 2023 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship, Beau placed ninth.

"When we went over last year, it's another level, so we were taken by surprise a bit, Tim said.

"We knew he had the ability to do it, but there was a lot to learn. The competition is a lot stiffer."

Tim said as a team they are a bit more confident going into the 2024 championship.

Currently they are building new motors to take over to the championship, which they will then assemble with the speedway bike when over in Germany.

They aim to head over to Germany at the start of June to get some practise before the big event and assemble the bike.

Currently Beau's team are looking for some support to head over to Europe, with businesses or individuals able to sponsor him.



In a post to Facebook, Beau's racing page wrote they are hoping to have sponsorship finalised by end of February 2024 so his gear can be organised

"You are all the reason that Beau can continue to represent Australia. It takes a community and we are forever grateful for ours," they wrote.