This year marks the 25th anniversary of the presentation of the Community Curtain to the people of Weddin.

Imagined and designed by local artist Sylvia Brind, the five-panelled curtain is on permanent exhibit at the Grenfell Art Gallery.

Inspired by a large soft sculpture curtain she’d seen in the town of Griffith in the early 1990’s, Sylvia resolved to commence work on such a project within her own community.

Provided with backing and financial assistance from the Grenfell Dramatic Society, support from TAFE students led by teacher Delia Lennane and the capable hands of many a local volunteer stitcher, as well as countless others from the community, the curtain was ready to hang and officially launched during September 2001 as part of the Centenary of Federation celebrations and unveiled by Gloria Schultz, wife of then Federal Member for Hume, Alby Schultz.

Local artist Sylvia Brind with Gloria Schultz, the wide of local Federal Member for Hume at the time Alby Schultz.

This large-scale ‘painting with thread’ visually displays the history, fauna, flora and stories of Grenfell and the wider Weddin Shire.

The curtain is a major tourist drawcard, eliciting both astonishment and admiration from visitors to the gallery.

In addition, a water colour painting of the curtain hangs in the Weddin Shire Council Chambers and a ceramic representation is mounted outside the Grenfell Motel.

The Curtain, as Sylvia refers to it, is her gift to the community; it’s also part of her legacy … a testament to what can be achieved through inspiration, determination and collaboration.

A celebration of this special anniversary will take place with a display and discussion at the Grenfell Community Hub on Sunday 28 June from 10.30am.

The display will remain on view to the public for a number of days thereafter.

All are welcome to attend on the Sunday, but please RSVP to Grenfell Visitor Information Centre by Wednesday 24 June by email to info@visitweddin.com or telephone (02) 6343 2059