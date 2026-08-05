The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's annual RAAF Commemorative Dining In Night brought together veterans, serving and former Defence personnel, families and supporters from across NSW and beyond for an evening of tradition, fellowship and remembrance.

Held at the Grenfell Country Club on Saturday 1 August the formal military dining event attracted 74 guests, including visitors from Boorowa, Sydney, Brisbane and the NSW North Coast.

Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch president Glen Ivins said the event has become a highlight on the local calendar since it was introduced in 2017.

"We used to hold an RSL luncheon on ANZAC Day, but we never really had the time because there were always so many other commitments," Mr Ivins said.

"When I became president, we decided to replace it with a Dining In Night. It's really about commemorating all military service, not just one particular event. It's one complete commemoration dinner."

Following longstanding Royal Australian Air Force mess traditions, guests enjoyed a formal evening featuring ceremonial proceedings, military etiquette, loyal toasts and a guest speaker.

Councillor Wezley Makin, general manager Matthew Sykes and Marlia, mayor Paul Best and Natasha, deputy mayor Colleen Gorman and John, director of infrustructure and engineering William Manners and Jane at the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch Commemorative Dining In Night. PHOTOS: Phillipa McCallum Guest speaker Margaret Knight . Cameron McKellar, Glen Ivins. The 74 guests who enjoyed Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's annual Commemorative RAAF Dining In Night. Tracie Ivins and Peter Reibelt. Cameron McKellar and Natasha Best. Camille Baldwin and Ron Huckle. Warren Keep and Benita Sheild. Neville, Phillip and Jim Stokes.

Margaret Knight was the guest speaker, sharing stories from her career in the Royal Australian Air Force and providing guests with an insight into her service.

Mr Ivins said the annual dinner served as both a tribute to Australia's servicemen and women and an opportunity to preserve military customs for future generations.

"It's a good way to show our respect and commemorate the service of our military," he said.

"It's also a good way of showing the traditions of how we dine in a mess environment and keeping those customs alive."

The evening also included the traditional Loyal Toast, tributes to the RAAF, partners and departed comrades, as well as the light-hearted military custom of "fines" for breaches of mess etiquette.

Mr Ivins used the opportunity to acknowledge the many people who helped make the night possible.

He thanked the Grenfell Country Club for hosting the event, Monica Welsh of Word of Mouth Catering, Gary and Belinda Day for their sponsorship, and the many RSL members who assisted with organising the evening.

The night held an unexpected personal milestone for Mr Ivins, who was presented with Life Membership of the Returned and Services League of Australia in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the organisation and the wider community.

Mr Ivins, who joined the RSL in 2005 and has served as Grenfell Sub-Branch president since 2017, said the honour came as a complete surprise.

"It's not something that's given very lightly," he said.

"I was very appreciative and it was very unexpected. There are a fair few hoops you have to jump through through years of service to the RSL and the community, so it was a great honour."

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch plans to continue the tradition, with next year's RAAF Commemorative Dining In Night already scheduled for 7 August 2027.