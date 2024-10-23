Quandialla Public School's newsletter for term four, week one.

Relieving Principal's Report

Welcome back everybody. We hope everyone has had an enjoyable and relaxing break. As always, Term 4 is a busy one with swimming, School Spectacular and end of year events. Term 4 is also off to a busy start, with a number of events within the first few weeks.

Please keep an eye out for any notes or notices. Staffing in Term 4 With the impending arrival of the twins, Mr Pudya is taking some part time parental leave in Term 4. His leave days are Wednesdays, Thursday and even week Fridays (opposite to Miss Stanbridge's Fridays).

With Wednesday being Mr Pudya's office day and Thursday being a half day of release - the primary class will be largely unaffected. Mr Pudya and Miss Bradley will continue to team teach on Mondays and Tuesdays. With Miss Bradley, Mrs Millar, Mrs Day and Mrs Dixon sharing the remaining teaching load as per usual.

On Mr Pudya's leave days, Miss Stanbridge will step in as relieving principal. Please make sure all complaints, concerns, issues and poor behaviour happens on those days… jokes! Sorry Stanno. We also welcome Mrs Ingold to our team this term. Mrs Ingold will be joining us on Thursday's, covering Mr Pudya and working in a variety of roles. P.&C. Fundraiser

A big thank you to all parents and students who volunteered their time at the Bribbaree Show. Your time and efforts are greatly appreciated. I hear it was very stressful trying to write down so many names and phone numbers onto all those raffle tickets. School Hats With the weather warming up, we ask that students please have their school hats every day.

These are required to be worn every recess, lunch, sport and any other outdoor activities. Please ensure hats are well labelled with student names. If you need a new school hat, they are available from the office for $12.50. MusicaViva - Monday Week 2 MusicaViva will be coming to Quandialla next week with a brand new performance.

The performance is at the Quandi Hall with Bribbaree and Caragabal joining to view the performance. Parents and community members are also most welcome to attend this performance.

Arabin Cup - Tee Ball postponed - Thursday Week 2. Due to poor weather forecast for Friday the organisers have chosen to postpone the Arabin Cup until today, Thursday, October 24.

Boorowa Touch Carnival - Friday Week 2 We have nominated a combined team with Caragabal Public School to participate in the Boorowa Touch Football carnival. Students will be travelling by bus.

Kind regards, Brady Pudya Relieving Principal