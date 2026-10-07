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Push to ease pain at the pump

<p>McCormack has backed the Coalition\\u2019s Fuel Price Shield. PHOTO: NSW Nationals </p>\\n
<p>McCormack has backed the Coalition\\u2019s Fuel Price Shield. PHOTO: NSW Nationals </p>\\n

McCormack has backed the Coalition’s Fuel Price Shield. PHOTO: NSW Nationals

Grenfell has seen a slight decrease in diesel prices and a 13 cent increase in unleaded 91 prices within a week
Madeline Blackstock
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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