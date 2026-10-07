Push to ease pain at the pump

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has backed the Coalition’s Fuel Price Shield, which would automatically halve the federal fuel excise when the two-week average price of Brent crude oil rises above US$100 a barrel. If triggered, the policy is estimated to reduce fuel tax by about 27 cents a litre - a saving of around $15 on a typical tank. For regional communities such as Grenfell, where residents often face longer driving distances, Mr McCormack said more needed to be done to ease pressure at the bowser. “I think the government needs to do more,” Mr McCormack said in a recent interview with local media. “Yes, they had a few months of halving and getting rid of the fuel excise but we have to bake it in. Particularly when the prices are just going north all the time.” The Nationals say the policy is designed to provide temporary relief when international oil prices experience a major shock, before normal fuel tax arrangements resume. The proposal would also set the 32-cent-a-litre heavy vehicle road user charge to zero while the Fuel Price Shield was operating. Nationals Leader Matt Canavan said regional Australians were particularly vulnerable to fuel price increases because driving was often unavoidable. “In regional Australia you cannot just decide to stop driving,” he said, pointing to the distances travelled for work, school, medical appointments and weekly shopping. The Nationals also argue lower fuel costs would flow through to freight operators and ultimately help reduce the cost of transporting food and other goods. Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Bridget McKenzie said the Fuel Price Shield would provide vital protection for truckies, freight operators, and regional communities. “Truckies cannot simply stop driving when oil prices spike. Fuel is one of their biggest costs, and when that cost goes through the roof it flows straight through the supply chain to every supermarket shelf and every small business,” Senator McKenzie said. “The Fuel Price Shield will protect our transport industry from sudden global oil shocks, with corresponding relief for the road user charge so heavy vehicle operators are not left behind. That means lower pressure on freight costs and lower pressure on prices for Australian families.” Mr McCormack said a mechanism that automatically provides relief when oil prices spike could offer some welcome breathing room amid the cost-of-living pressures facing households and businesses. In a week there has been a slight decrease in diesel prices and a 13 cent increase in unleaded 91 prices in Grenfell. On 29 September the lowest diesel prices was 289.9 cents a litre at Independent Grenfell and now, at time of print on Monday 5 October, the lowest is 285.9 cents a litre at Grenfell Roadhouse. Grenfell Roadhouse had the highest diesel prices on 29 September at 293.8 cents per litre. Grenfell Local Store now has the highest diesel price at 293.9 cents per litre on 5 October. For unleaded the lowest price in Grenfell on 29 September was 224.9 cents a litre at Independent Grenfell. The lowest price on 5 October was 237.9 cents a litre at Metro Petroleum Grenfell. Grenfell Roadhouse still has the highest price for unleaded 91 jumping from 247.9 cents per litre on 29 September to 259.9 cents per litre on 5 October.