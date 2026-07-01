Grenfell residents are being encouraged to grab their morning coffee in a purple cup next Tuesday as part of Grenfell Voices Against Violence's annual awareness campaign.

The initiative returning after a successful debut last year, aims to raise awareness of domestic and family violence, encourage conversations and let people know support is available.

Committee member Ally Schiller said the campaign is about much more than a cup of coffee.

"The focus of the day is to raise awareness, create open conversations and provide support," she said.

Special purple takeaway cups, supplied to participating coffee outlets by Grenfell Voices Against Violence, feature information about different forms of domestic violence as well as contact details for support services.

Elly said many people did not realise they were experiencing domestic violence because abuse was not always physical.

"Sometimes people identify that they don't realise they're living in a domestic violence situation if it's verbal abuse or coercive control," she said.

"When they see information like this, it opens up conversations and they seek support."

The committee hopes the cups will also encourage conversations among friends, families and colleagues, helping people recognise the signs of domestic violence and direct someone they know towards available support.

While the awareness day is not a fundraiser, donation tins will be available at participating businesses for anyone wishing to support the committee's ongoing work.

Donations help fund future awareness initiatives including the annual purple cup campaign and the production of information coasters distributed throughout local pubs and clubs.

"The day is about raising awareness and providing information about where people can seek support."

Following strong community support for last year's campaign, organisers are hoping this year's event will be even bigger.

"We're hoping every year it gets bigger and better.

"The community and the coffee shops are just wonderful supporters," Elly added.

Chris and Marnie Moore of Spannerman Auto & Espresso with the Grenfell Voices Against Violence committee, Elly Schiller, Michelle Rohan (Rowie), Emma Sinclair, Fran Laver and Micaela Nealon.

Everyone can support the campaign by purchasing a standard-sized coffee on Tuesday 7July from one of the participating businesses:

• Spannerman Auto and Espresso

• Mick's Local Bakery

• The Conron Coffee Store

• Unwind

• Grenfell Roadhouse

• Ned's Takeaway

• Grenfell Bowling Club

• Henry Lawson High School

Grenfell Voices Against Violence thanked the participating businesses for supporting the initiative and encouraged the community to stand together with those affected by domestic and family violence.

"Together we can make a difference."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, you can reach out to 1800 RESPECT at 1800 737 732, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In an emergency, always call 000 (triple zero)