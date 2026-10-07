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Purdie, McClelland clubmen of the year

<p>Left: James McClelland was named the Goannas 2026 Clubman of the Year. Right: Jai Purdie was named the Goannas 2026 Clubman Player of the Year.</p>\\n
<p>Left: James McClelland was named the Goannas 2026 Clubman of the Year. Right: Jai Purdie was named the Goannas 2026 Clubman Player of the Year.</p>\\n

Left: James McClelland was named the Goannas 2026 Clubman of the Year. Right: Jai Purdie was named the Goannas 2026 Clubman Player of the Year.

Goanna's best on and off the field recognised
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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