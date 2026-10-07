Purdie, McClelland clubmen of the year

RUGBY LEAGUE The Grenfell Goannas have recognised two of the club’s most dedicated members from their 2026 season, with Jai Purdie named Clubman Player of the Year and James McClelland receiving the Best Clubman Award. Both men have played an important role in keeping the Goannas running throughout the year, with Jai contributing well beyond his duties on the football field. Jai stepped into the role of club president for the first time this season, while continuing to play an active role with the team. His contribution extended from setting up the field before games and packing everything away afterwards, to working in the canteen and helping with the club’s Thursday night raffles. Whether it was a match-day job or something that simply needed doing around the club, Jai was always willing to lend a hand. James was equally committed throughout the season, taking on the important role of first aid trainer for the Goannas. He attended both home and away games, strapping players and providing first aid across all grades, as well as running water, assisting in the canteen and helping wherever he was needed. Despite having a young family at home, James continued to make the effort to be at the football and support the club. Goannas Secretary Kim Berry offered special congratulations to both award winners, thanking them for the assistance they provided throughout the season. Kim said Jai and James had helped make her role within the club much easier, with neither of them ever considering a task to be a hassle. Their dedication, hard work and willingness to step in wherever needed played a significant part in helping the Goannas enjoy their 2026 season. The club congratulated both men on their awards, saying they had made a huge impact on the Goannas both on and off the field. For Jai and James, the recognition is a fitting reward for the countless hours, often behind the scenes, that go into keeping a community sporting club strong. More photos and award winners from the Grenfell Goannas 2026 Presentation Night will be published in a future edition of the Grenfell Record.