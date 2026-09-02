The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid Lachlan Valley Team is urging residents, farmers and landholders across the Weddin, Forbes, Parkes and Lachlan local government areas to start preparing their properties and families now for the approaching bush fire season.

While the AFAC Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Spring 2026 identifies the Mid Lachlan Valley as having an average risk of fire for spring, the RFS is reminding the community that average risk does not mean there is no fire risk.

RFS Mid Lachlan Valley acting operational officer level 3 Scott Baker said now was the time for residents and landholders to consider their individual fire risk and make preparations.

“While the seasonal outlook currently identifies our area as having an average fire risk for spring, average does not mean no risk,” Mr Baker said.

“We know how quickly conditions can change across the Central West, particularly when we experience hot, dry and windy weather.

“As vegetation dries through spring and we move closer to harvest, grass and crop fires become an increasing concern across our area.”

Communities across the Central West can be particularly vulnerable to fast-moving grass fires, which can spread quickly through paddocks, roadside vegetation, travelling stock reserves and grazing land, threatening homes, sheds, crops, livestock, machinery and other assets.

Mr Baker said preparation undertaken before a fire starts can make a significant difference.

“We are asking residents, farmers and landholders not to wait until there is smoke in the air before thinking about what they will do,” he said.

“Take some time now to look around your property, keep grass around your home and sheds short, maintain firebreaks and access, check your firefighting equipment and water supplies and make sure your machinery is properly maintained.

“For our farming community, this is also an important time to review harvest fire response plans and make sure everyone working on the property understands what they will do if a fire starts.”

Residents, farmers and landholders are also encouraged to prepare or update their Bushfire Survival Plan, know the daily Fire Danger Rating and monitor local conditions.

“Having a Bushfire Survival Plan is not just about writing something down – it is about having a conversation with your family about what you will do, where you will go and what your triggers will be if you are threatened by fire,” Mr Baker said.

“We also encourage everyone to have the Hazards Near Me NSW app installed and establish Watch Zones for their home, properties and workplaces.”

The RFS and partner agencies will continue to monitor seasonal conditions and undertake hazard reduction and preparedness activities wherever conditions allow.

For information on preparing your Bush Fire Survival Plan, visit www.myfireplan.com.au.

For current incidents, alerts and warnings, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or monitor the Hazards Near Me NSW app