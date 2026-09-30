Pool season countdown on as safety changes introduced

The countdown to summer is on with the Grenfell Aquatic Centre set to reopen this October long weekend. On Monday 5 October the centre will open for the 2026-27 season with the Quandialla Swimming Pool confirmed to open a month later on Tuesday 3 November. With the school holidays here families are being advised that the minimum age for unsupervised entry to both aquatic facilities has been raised from 10 to 12 years. The change follows a review of the operations of Council's aquatic centres in line with The Royal Life Saving Australia's (RLSA), updated Guidelines for Safe Pool Operations (GPSO), which identified the need to increase the minimum age for unsupervised entry from 10 to 12. Under the new rules, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 years or over when attending the Weddin Shire's aquatic centres. An exception applies where a child's parent or legal guardian is under 18 years of age. Council's director of environmental services told the September council meeting the review considered factors including pool design, patron numbers, community demographics and staffing levels. The aim of the change is to provide an extra level of supervision and reduce the risk of drowning incidents. While RLSA recommends a minimum age of 15 for unsupervised entry to public pools, operators can set an age between 10 and 14 following a risk assessment. Weddin Shire opted for 12 years which is consistent with many neighbouring councils. Councillors heard the decision also reflects changing swimming ability among children and the importance of active adult supervision around water. However, council noted local swimming education remains a strength, with schools and the aquatic centre continuing to provide extensive swimming lessons each year. Councillor Colleen Gorman said the new requirement would provide reassurance for parents of young children using the facilities. Council stressed the change will not affect lifeguard numbers or pool operations, with both facilities continuing to operate as they have in previous seasons. Residents seeking further information about the upcoming season can contact aquatic services manager Leann on 0490 830 563.