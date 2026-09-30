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Pool season countdown on as safety changes introduced

<p>The Grenfell Aquatic Centre will be the place to be this summer. PHOTO: Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club</p>\\n
<p>The Grenfell Aquatic Centre will be the place to be this summer. PHOTO: Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club</p>\\n

The Grenfell Aquatic Centre will be the place to be this summer. PHOTO: Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club

Grenfell pool reopens Monday of the October long weekend with new supervision requirements
Madeline Blackstock
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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