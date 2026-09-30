Plenty to do this long weekend around the region

The October long weekend is shaping up to be a busy one across Weddin and the surrounding Central West, with shows, live music, art, sport, reunions and plenty of family entertainment on offer. For anyone looking for a day trip or visitors exploring the region, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the long weekend and support our communities. Art on show in Grenfell In Grenfell The Little Gallery will feature the latest exhibition from the Grenfell Artist Inc. group, From the Garden and Beyond, on Saturday 3 October. The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group and provides a regular opportunity for the community to enjoy local creative talent. The gallery is open on the first Saturday of each month from 11am to 2pm, as well as Mondays from 10am to 2pm, excluding the Christmas school holidays. Music and arts in Cowra Just down the road, Cowra will come alive on Saturday 3 October with the return of the Bell Beats Music and Arts Festival. The free, all-ages event will take over Cowra's Civic Square and Cultural Precinct for a full day of live music, art and community celebration. The program will feature nationally recognised and local artists including Ben Lee, Rachael Fahim, Olivia Coe Fox and Neenan Simpson, Kent Eastwood, Jerikye Williams, Dom Lenarduzzi and DJ King Brown. Artists will feature alongside creative installations, workshops, family-friendly entertainment and local food, wine and craft brews. More information here: Bell beats is back Bribbaree celebrates 100 shows One of the biggest milestones of the long weekend will take place at Bribbaree where the Bribbaree Show will celebrate its 100th show. The centenary show will be held at Bribbaree Showground on Saturday 3 October from 9am. Visitors can expect a traditional country show program featuring horse events, yard dog trials, livestock, pavilion displays, market stalls, sideshow alley, farmers' challenges, tug-of-war and family entertainment. Special activities will also mark a century of community, agriculture and show tradition in Bribbaree. More information here: 100 years on and Bribbaree is still showing up Competition and community spirit in Forbes For those heading towards Forbes, the Sponsors Sort will be held on Saturday 3 October at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre. The feature sponsor sort and top 10 competition will get underway from 4pm, with organisers encouraging supporters to fill the grounds and help raise funds for CanAssist. Donation buckets, $5 and $10 100 Clubs, a raffle and pledges will all contribute to the fundraising effort. Last year's event raised $7500, with organisers hoping to surpass that figure this year. Wool, sheep and Irish heritage in Boorowa From Friday 2 October to Sunday 4 October the Boorowa Irish Woolfest will celebrate the town's Irish heritage, fine wool and country community. Good Old Days Festival set to make history Barellan’s Good Old Days Festival is gearing up for another record-breaking year, with bullocks and camels set to take centre stage. The festival, organised by the Barellan Working Clydesdales committee, will be held at the Barellan Showground from 2 to 4 October and is the biggest tourism event in the Narrandera Shire, contributing more than $1 million to the regional economy. Following last year’s Australian record of 62 heavy horses pulling a 10-tonne wool wagon, organisers are aiming for two more records in 2026. The not-for-profit festival also raises funds that are reinvested into the Barellan community through new infrastructure. Tickets are available online through the festival website. A special celebration at Warraderry The Warraderry Valley will also be the setting for a significant community gathering on Sunday 4 October. The Warraderry community will celebrate 102 years of St Paul's Warraderry Church and 150 years since the Jones family settled in the Valley. The celebrations will include a special church service followed by morning tea and lunch. More than 50 people are expected to attend, including descendants of the Jones family, former parishioners, friends and others with connections to the historic church and district. Those attending are asked to bring a plate of finger food to share. The gathering will also mark a new chapter for St Paul's, which is now owned by Friends of St Paul's Warraderry Incorporated. More information here: Two historic milestones to be celebrated at Warraderry 50 years since a Bribbaree premiership Sunday will also see a special sporting reunion in Quandialla, with former players and supporters gathering to mark 50 years since Bribbaree's 1976 premiership. The reunion will be held at the Quandialla Bowling Club from 11am. Canola Cup family fun at Eugowra Families can head to Eugowra on Monday 5 October for the Canola Cup Family Fun Day hosted by the Eugowra Harness Racing Club. The country harness racing meeting will combine racing action with a full day of free entertainment for all ages. There will be fashions on the field, a live band, jumping castle, face painting, amusement rides and Pooka's Magical Fun Show, along with bouncing pony and foot races. Morongla Show returns Also on Monday the annual Morongla Show will provide another traditional country-show experience just a short drive from Cowra. The pavilion will feature cooking, needlework and handicraft, flowers and decorative arrangements, photography and children's sections, as well as a Lego competition, box art and the popular "not so miniature farms". The traditional show day awards will be presented from 1.30pm, including the Tiny Tots and Junior Show Princess and Junior Show Master awards. There will also be awards for best dressed gent and lady, while the much-loved best farmers hat competition will again be a highlight. The October long weekend offers plenty of reasons to get out and explore the region with plenty of events celebrating local history, agriculture and community to enjoy.