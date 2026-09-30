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Plenty to do this long weekend around the region

<p>Grenfell girls enjoying last year\\'s Canola Cup in Eugowra. The Canaola Cup will be held again on Monday 5 October.</p>\\n
<p>Grenfell girls enjoying last year\\'s Canola Cup in Eugowra. The Canaola Cup will be held again on Monday 5 October.</p>\\n

Grenfell girls enjoying last year's Canola Cup in Eugowra. The Canaola Cup will be held again on Monday 5 October.

The long weekend is packed with events celebrating history, agriculture and community
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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