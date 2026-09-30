Pets welcomed to celebrate St Francis Day

Grenfell Anglican Church will celebrate St Francis Day with a special Blessing of the Pets service on Sunday 4 October at 9am, and everyone is warmly invited to attend. St Francis of Assisi is one of the best-loved saints in Christian history. Born in Italy around 1181, Francis grew up in a wealthy family but chose a very different path as a young man. He gave up his comfortable life and devoted himself to following the teachings of Jesus, particularly through simplicity, humility, care for the poor and love for all God's creation. Francis is remembered for his extraordinary affection for animals and the natural world. He saw creation as a gift from God and regarded animals as fellow creatures with whom human beings share the world. Stories about Francis include his preaching to birds and his peaceful encounter with a wolf that had been causing fear in the town of Gubbio. Because of his love of creation, St Francis has become widely recognised as the patron saint of animals and ecology. His feast day, 4 October, is therefore an especially appropriate occasion to give thanks for the animals who enrich our lives. The Blessing of the Pets service at Grenfell Anglican Church will provide an opportunity to celebrate our pets and to give thanks for the companionship, affection and joy they bring to individuals and families. Dogs, cats, birds and other well-behaved animals are welcome to attend with their owners. For those whose pets are unable to come along, people are also welcome to bring a photograph or simply remember them during the service. The service will include prayers, readings and a special blessing for the animals present, as well as a reminder of our responsibility to care for the wonderful world entrusted to us. Whether you have a much-loved pet, a fond memory of an animal companion, or simply an appreciation for God's creation, you are invited to join us. Come along, bring your pets, and celebrate with us!