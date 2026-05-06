Do you know a true-blue larrikin or a quiet legend of the Weddin Shire?

You know the type. The one with a twinkle in their eye and a story for every situation. The helper who never seeks the spotlight.

The character who turns an ordinary moment into a memory your remember forever.

With just one month to go until the 67th Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, it’s time to shine a light on the people who make our community – and our festival – what it is.

This year’s theme, Larrikins and Legends, couldn’t be more fitting for the Weddin Shire, a place rich with characters who live the Lawson spirit every day.

Who is the biggest larrikin of the Weddin Shire?

Some larrikins make us laugh when we least expect it.

Some legends quietly get the job done, year after year.

Some have stories that grow taller with each retelling.

And some don’t need to be named at all – they know who they are.

We know they’re out there. In sheds, on farms, at the pub, behind the scenes of community events, or cheering loudly from the sidelines.

They’re the ones who make the Henry Lawson Festival memorable, the ones who give it heart, humour and grit.

So this is your invitation:

Tell us about a larrikin or a legend of the Weddin Shire.

Know a larrikin or legend of the Weddin Shire? Tell the Grenfell Record.

A yarn, a nickname, a moment, a memory - big or small.

They don’t have to be famous, and they don’t even have to be named.

Let’s celebrate the characters who bring laughter, generosity and stories to our streets, just as Henry Lawson would have liked.

Send your stories in and help us honour the larrikins and legends who make Weddin Shire truly special.

Email or phone Madeline Blackstock at mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au 0478 675 220