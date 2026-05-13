To celebrate this year's Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts theme of Larrikins and Legends, the Grenfell Record put the call out to the community to send through their stories of the larrikins or legends of the Weddin Shire.

From all the way in Lyon, France, Marco Bing has shared who he thinks deserves some recognition as a legend.

"I'd like to throw my hat into the ring for the Henry Lawson Festival and nominate an Aussie legend who brought many-a-story to the streets of Grenfell... Ben Hall.

"Ben was a true legend of the Weddin ranges, and some say that his bounty from the famous Eugowra hold-up is still buried somewhere in that beautiful part of the world.

"I thought it was high time that such a famous Aussie legend got a decent song... so here it is: The Ghost of Ben Hall."

You can check out Marco's song on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bKMROm7Wkf8

Or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/artist/3psKlsQCIWGem1xF7PwvJm/discography/all

Do you know a true-blue larrikin or a quiet legend of the Weddin Shire?

You know the type. The one with a twinkle in their eye and a story for every situation. The helper who never seeks the spotlight.

The character who turns an ordinary moment into a memory your remember forever.

With just under one month to go until the 67th Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, it’s time to shine a light on the people who make our community – and our festival – what it is.

This year’s theme, Larrikins and Legends, couldn’t be more fitting for the Weddin Shire, a place rich with characters who live the Lawson spirit every day.

We know they’re out there. In sheds, on farms, at the pub, behind the scenes of community events, or cheering loudly from the sidelines.

They’re the ones who make the Henry Lawson Festival what it is today.

So this is your invitation: tell us about a larrikin or a legend of the Weddin Shire.

They don’t have to be famous, and they don’t even have to be named.

Let’s celebrate the characters who bring laughter, generosity and stories to our streets, just as Henry Lawson would have liked.

Send your stories in and help us honour the larrikins and legends who make the Weddin Shire truly special.

Email or phone Madeline Blackstock at mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au 0478 675 220