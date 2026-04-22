Grenfell's own Heather Walker has once again proven herself a standout in the young judges arena at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

After claiming top honurs in last year's State grains Young Judges Competition to then placing second at the National Lawson Grains Young Grain judges Contest Heather retured back to the Sydney Royal to do it all again but unfortuantly fell just short taking out a commendable second place in the competition.

Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges winners. Heather Walker (right) placed fifth.

This wasn't Heather's only success this year also placing fourth in the Merino Fleece Young Judges and adding a fifth place in the State Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges.

Heather walker (third from left) placed fourth in the Merino Fleece Young Judges competition at the Sydney Royal.

After returing from Sydney Heather has been named as one of five finalists for this year's prestigious Peter Westblade Scholarship for 2026.

She has been named alongside fellow Grenfell local Zach Starr.

The scholarship which recognises and supports future leaders in the sheep and wool industry has drawn a field of finalists from across the state including finalists from Cooma, Harden and Boorhaman Victoria.

Winners of this year's scholarship will be announced on 23 May with special guest speaker Charlie Blomfield of Canowindra.