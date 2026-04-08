A special book launch will be held at the Grenfell Public Library as Anthony Grose aka Tony Haley introduces his memoir Name Dropping: The privileged life of a battling musician and lover of cricket.

Anthony now calls Grenfell home after a grand musical career performing, playing in bands, shows and having his own record label.

His book includes chapters on meeting Stevie Wonder, inadvertently helping Australia win an Ashes Test, unknowingly on stage with Jimmy Buffett, running an independent record label, beers with Dennis Lillee, having a little sing with Chibby Checker, meeting Mr Las Vegas Wayne Newton, and more, name dropping.

Anthony's musical pedigree is 50s rock and roll/rockability.

He covered Elvis, Buddy Holly, Fats Domino and other rock and roll greats in his band The Eddys drawing a huge following and packing out Sydney's Wooloomooloo Bay Hotel, in its hey day, on Sundays for more than two years.

Anthony and The Eddys then joined with Little River band vocalist, Glenn Shorrock in a series of successful stage shows.

One for the Money, Two for the Show and Go Cat Go toured Australian theatres to rave reviews over four years.

During the nineties Anthony played with rockabilly band The Comets, swing combo Indigo Stomp and Doug Parkinson's spin off of The Buddy Holly Show Rave On.

Anthony and The Eddys supported Frank Sinatra (albeit way down the appearance list) at the opening of the Mirage Resort on the Gold Coast.

The also played the America's Cup Ball in Fremantle (where they were joined on stage by Jimmy Buffet), at two Grand Prix Balls in Adelaide and opened the Hard Rock Cafe in Singapore.

Come along to Grenfell Public Library on Friday, 17 April at 6pm to help Anthony Grose aka Tony Haley celebrate his memoir.

Copies of his book Name Dropping will be available for sales and signing on the night.

Book your spot online via Eventbritecom.au via this link: https://tinyurl.com/NameDroppingGrenfell or phone Grenfell Library on 6343 1334.