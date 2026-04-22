Marie Wood (nee Dykes) celebrated her 90th birthday on Saturday, 4 April at the Grenfell Bowling Club, surrounded by her loving, extended family and friends, many of whom had travelled long distances interstate for the occasion.

While Marie now lives in Queensland, Grenfell was the obvious choice for Marie to celebrate her birthday.

As she said, 'Grenfell will always be home'.

Marie's family has a long history with Grenfell.

The Dykes family lived at the foot of the Pinnacle Mountain on a property owned by George and Coral Small, leading to a lifelong friendship between the two families.

Marie was the youngest child of 12 children, arriving shortly after her twin sister, Mavis, just a few minutes before her.

Marie Wood celebrated her 90th birthday the only way she knew how, returning to Grenfell.

The large Dykes family was a very warm and loving family, with parents Tommy and Marjorie providing a home life that led to all the siblings being great friends and strong supporters of each other.

Tommy and Marjorie had little money to go around, and life was tough.

But they were hardworking and instilled a strong work ethic in all their children, as well as the values of compassion, honesty and integrity.

The home life of the Dykes was so warm and inviting, that young Georgie Small was a constant visitor, being fondly labelled 'our number 13' - and becoming a loving, lifelong friend.

Marie with her family: Simone and Dean Wood; Jo and Ken Mugglestone.

The many treasured memories of the family gatherings and reunions in Pinnacle and the many friendships made during her time in Grenfell are very dear to Marie's heart.

One of Marie's most precious memories is meeting her dear husband, Allan Wood, in Grenfell, who she knew she would marry the first time she met him.

While Allan passed away in 2024, Marie feels a deep connection with him whenever she returns to Grenfell.

As part of Marie's birthday celebrations, she returned to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church for a service on Easter Sunday with her family, the church with which she and Mavis had a long association as Sunday School teachers and members of the church choir.

Marie outside the Holy Trinity Church with her son Dean Wood and daughter Jo Mugglestone.

This was followed by a family reunion which also involved a trip to Pinnacle Mountain, where plaques have been placed over the years to mark the lives of all of Marie's family.

Marie with Roger and Marje Holgate at the Pinnacle Mountain with family plaques. PHOTO: Jo Mugglestone

In 1958, Marie was invited by the Manager of Fosseys, Emilia (Em) de Voss, to join her staff.

Mavis also joined the staff in 1959, breaking the store's policy that no more than one member of a family should be on the staff.

Marie's work, and Mavis's reputation, meant an exception was made for the Dykes twins.

Marie and Mavis Dykes with Manager Mr Newsom and the Fosseys staff in 1962.

Marie and Mavis worked very happily at Fosseys for a number of years, with staff members including Helen Bladen (Pearson), Gladys Simpson, Barbara Holgate, Ray Gavin, Beryl Horabin, Sandra Ewers (Clarke), Albie Blouse, Graeme Crossley, Loran Cross, Irene O'Connell and Norma Yates.

Marie returning to the former Fosseys store in Main Street.

Marie married Allan on New Year's Eve in 1966, and made a life in Daly Waters and Darwin, where their first born child, Dean, was born.

With her daughter so far away in the Northern Territory, Marjorie told Marie that she would look at the sky at night, and pick a star - and in thinking of her, she felt closer.

Marie and Allan later moved to Canberra where second child, Joanne (Jo) was born.

In 1994, Marie and Allan retired to the Glass House Mountains - and then on to the Gold Coast, where Marie continues to live.

Marie loves life and is looking forward to reaching 100.

Marie with her nephew Peter Dykes.

She has an infectious energy and warmth.

Her philosophy on life is to always be happy, hug lots - and love those close to her.

While this birthday is bitter sweet for Marie without her beloved twin, Mavis, beside her, Marie says: "She's always with me. She's in my heart'.

Marie makes her family's world, and the world of everyone she touches, so much brighter.

She is dearly loved.