One of the many Grenfell soldiers to die during World War 2 was N1525 Trooper Frances Leslie Jones.

However, he did not die of wounds or illness, he was killed in a horse stampede in Wallgrove Camp on 14 April 1941.

Trooper Jones was 22 years old and employed by Mr J Simpson of ‘Pinnacle’.

Herb Simpson of ‘Netherleigh’ Grenfell was also in camp and badly bruised and shaken in the stampede.

The stampede occurred when some horses running loose charged into the lines before the other horses had been picketed.

The mob dashed through the barb wire fence and bolted towards the Western Highway.

Of the 300 horses involved about 40 escaped and headed for Liverpool. Scores of people in the streets were forced to seek shelter as the horses bolted past.

Twelve of the horses made their way down the main street of Liverpool, before turning onto the Hume Highway and finally being caught.

Sadly, we seem to know more about the stampede than we do about Francis Leslie Jones.

His service records don’t state his date of birth or his next of kin.

It only tells us that his mother is desperately ill in Cooma Hospital and he has a brother and their names were not known.

The matter was being handled through the police.

It is believed that his mother was Johanna Jones who died in 1941, presumably from the illness referred to.

The brother is believed to be Cyril Henry Jones who had enlisted in 1940.

Francis’s official cause of death was a fractured skull sustained when kicked by a horse.

He was buried at Rookwood Catholic Cemetery.

Grenfell Historical Society

If you would like to know more about Grenfell's proud history of service and sacrifice be sure to visit the Grenfell Historical Society located in the Grenfell Museum.

There is an impressive display of soldier's uniforms and kit from some of Weddin's young men and women who served Australia in many conflicts.

Souvenired artefacts from the enemy, trench-made personal items and other fascinating articles once belonging to some of the many personnel whose portraits are commemorated.

You can visit the Grenfell Museum on Mondays from 10am to 2pm and Saturdays and Sundays 2pm to 4pm.