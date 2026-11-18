Grenfell's push for an upgraded Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) has received renewed attention after newly released government documents identified the local facility as one of the state's highest priorities for regional health infrastructure investment. Documents obtained by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke through a parliamentary order reveal both Grenfell and Coolamon-Ganmain MPS were identified by the NSW Regional Health Division as its two highest priorities for capital investment. The revelation comes as concerns continue over Grenfell MPS's inability to bring nine federally approved residential aged care beds into operation due to limitations within the existing state-owned facility. Ms Cooke said the documents provided further evidence of the need for investment in regional health services, with both communities continuing to wait for upgrades. The papers also revealed Coolamon-Ganmain MPS was denied two additional bed licences in July 2025 because its infrastructure was not suitable to accommodate them. Ms Cooke said the situation highlighted the consequences of ageing health infrastructure and the need for governments to act on the identified priorities. "Since the change of government in 2023, I have repeatedly advocated for both projects alongside local communities," she said. "These projects are urgently needed and ignoring that advice would be impossible to justify." The documents were obtained through a Standing Order 52 (SO52), sought by Ms Cooke and executed by Coalition colleagues in the NSW Legislative Council. They come after the Minns Labor Government abandoned plans for a new, expanded Coolamon-Ganmain MPS, a project first committed to by the former Coalition Government in 2023. While the circumstances at Coolamon differ from Grenfell, Ms Cooke said both facilities faced significant infrastructure constraints despite growing demand for regional healthcare. She said Grenfell's nine approved aged care beds remaining unavailable was a clear example of the need for capital investment to allow local residents to access care within their own community. "If the Government intends to build new Multi-Purpose Services anywhere in regional New South Wales, there is more than enough evidence to show that Coolamon and Grenfell are the next in line," Ms Cooke said. The documents have renewed questions about the NSW Government's regional health infrastructure priorities, with Ms Cooke calling on the Government to commit funding to both projects. She said failing to progress the upgrades would leave regional communities waiting for better health infrastructure despite the need being recognised by the Government's own department.