Gallery to fill with eucalypts

Are you getting inspired to head outside in this sunshine and capture some of the stunning gum trees around the Weddin region? To celebrate National Eucalypt Day in 2027, Weddin Landcare has partnered with Weddin Community Native Nursery and the Grenfell Art Gallery to fill a gallery with gum trees and share the unique beauty, diversity and importance of Australia’s beloved Eucalypts. The Gallery of Gums Eucalypt Exhibition will run from 26 February to 14 April and is open to artists and collectors to submit artworks, sculptures, memorabilia and merchandise. Applications close Wednesday 27 January. You can find more information on the exhibition and download an application form here: https://weddinlandcare.com.au/eucalypt-exhibition/