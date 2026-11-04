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Gallery to fill with eucalypts

<p>Head outside and capture some of the stunning gum trees around the Weddin region. PHOTO: Weddin Landcare </p>\\n
<p>Head outside and capture some of the stunning gum trees around the Weddin region. PHOTO: Weddin Landcare </p>\\n

Head outside and capture some of the stunning gum trees around the Weddin region. PHOTO: Weddin Landcare

The Gallery of Gums Eucalypt Exhibition will exhibit next year
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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