Two Grenfell Jockey Club members have been recognised by Racing Mates as their Mates of the Month for their outstanding work and contribution to country racing.

For over 40 years Bernadette Dykhoff (80 years old) and Colleen Nealon (78 years old) have been the heart of the Grenfell Jockey Club kiosk.

Together they manage the entire operation, coordinating the ordering, cooking and baking of all the goods provided for the race day crowds - Bernadette for 44 years and Colleen for over 40 years.

Their unwavering dedication and hard work ensure the club's gates stay open and the community is well-fed every year.

Without their legendary volunteer spirit, the club simply wouldn't be the same.

Racing Mates is a peer support initiative established by Racing NSW, empowering mates to look out for mates.

Thank you Bernadette and Colleen for your lifetime of service to country racing.