Weddin Shire Council will support improved rural health care by becoming a signatory to an open letter from Dr Joe McGirr MP to the Minister for Regional Health, the Hon Ryan Park MP.

The letter calls for State Government support for the Better Care, Closer to Home Alliance’s Rural Health Action Plan, a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at addressing long‑standing inequities faced by regional, rural, and remote communities.

The Rural Health Action Plan was developed by Dr Joe McGirr MP, Independent Member for Wagga Wagga, drawing on his 30‑year career as a regional emergency physician and hospital administrator.

It is grounded in the findings of the Legislative Assembly Select Committee on Remote, Rural and Regional Health, which

Dr McGirr chaired, and directly responds to the systemic “metropolitan‑first” mindset that has contributed to closed birthing units, understaffed emergency departments, and declining service reliability in rural towns.

A key driver of the plan is the urgent need to end the costly “locum merry‑go‑round,” which currently costs NSW taxpayers an estimated $270 million each year for temporary health staff.

Through the Better Care, Closer to Home Alliance, Dr McGirr has united more than 40 organisations — including several NSW councils and the Country Mayors Association of NSW — to advocate for redirecting these funds into permanent local health teams, a GP Guarantee, and the establishment of an Independent Rural Health Commissioner to strengthen accountability and outcomes for rural patients.

For the Weddin Shire, the plan provides a clear and strategic framework to advocate for essential healthcare improvements, including ongoing support for the Grenfell Multipurpose Service and services that meet the needs of an ageing population.

By aligning with the Rural Health Action Plan, Council reinforces the priorities of the Weddin 2035 Community Strategic Plan and seeks to address market failures that have previously required Council to subsidise healthcare facilities and worker housing.

Replacing short‑term locums with permanent local health professionals also supports population retention, workforce attraction, and the local economy.

Council’s support for the plan represents a low‑cost, high‑impact advocacy opportunity.

The six‑point plan’s focus on “Local Voices, Real Power” ensures rural communities have a mandated role in health planning and decision‑making.

Initiatives such as the GP Guarantee and restoration of local birthing services aim to reduce travel and improve safety for our local community.

Weddin Shire Council will continue to advocate for sustainable, community‑led healthcare solutions that deliver better care, closer to home for all residents.