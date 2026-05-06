Mothers’ Day is just a couple of days away but if you have yet to finalize your purchasing the Grenfell Christian Bookshop has gift ideas for mothers young and not-so-young, along with a range of Mothers’ Day cards (including ones for grandmothers, mother-in-laws and step-mothers)

New volunteer Hannah Walker has put together an attractive and very useful Mothers’ Day catalogue with ten pages of gift and book suggestions.

Some items are available now in store while others needed to be ordered.

It is obviously too late to get items in on order but perhaps you could give an “it’s coming!” note or make some early purchases or even 2027.

Hannah will also compile a Fathers’ Day catalogue and a Christmas catalogue so watch out for these.

Can’t decide what to get? Give one of the Bookshop’s gift vouchers and then the lady can choose for herself.

The annual general meeting of the Bookshop will be held in the Uniting Church Hall from 10am on Saturday, 23 May, and all interested in the future of the Bookshop are invited to attend.

It will be followed by a short general meeting.

The Bookshop is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm with later closing on Wednesdays and noon closing on Saturday.

Features are a wide selection of cards, pre-loved books in good condition and plenty of resources for children.