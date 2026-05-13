Did you know The Henry Lawson High School has a group of very talented restaurateurs?

A group of talented Year 11 and 12 hospitality students have brought their skills to life through a pop-up restaurant experience, Cornelius O’Brien, named in honour of the shepherd who discovered gold at Emu Creek in 1866.

The initiative allows students to meet industry-standard requirements for their dual HSC and Certificate II qualifications, all while gaining hands-on experience in a real-world setting.

Importantly, it also means local students no longer need to travel long distances to access nationally accredited training in hospitality and cookery.

Their first restaurant experience in term 1 was a dine-in for staff, offering their “signature” favourite dish that they have learned- a unique Surf n Turf.

Golden pan-fried halloumi and fresh herb stuffed chicken thigh, wrapped in crispy bacon, which is then oven-roasted and served on creamy mash with pan-seared barramundi fillet and house-made tomato relish and hollandaise.

Trinity making her hand-made ricotta and spinach ravioli. THLHS Resturant Shiloh busy cooking away. THLHS Resturant THLHS Resturant THLHS Resturant THLHS Resturant THLHS Resturant THLHS Resturant THLHS Resturant THLHS Resturant Vienna getting ready for her packaged fettucine carbonara dish. Trinity sealing her ravioli. THLHS Resturant Jade, with one of her delicious non-alcoholic beverage recipes from her Year 11 program.

Their second restaurant experience in term 1 was a packaged gourmet pasta and salad takeaway menu, serving school staff at The Henry Lawson High School, Grenfell Public School and local businesses such as Raine and Horne Real Estate.

These powerful experiences count as “service periods” towards their Certificate II and help students voice their choice in the challenge, as well as giving them a real taste of the complexities of building product lines and being prepared to receive the feedback through a QR code, which deepens their understanding of quality assurance.

Their teacher and trainer, Karen Stuttle, is energised when she sees her students embrace the challenges and when they see their skills develop into mastery.

Her previous career was in the five-star hotel and hatted restaurant industry in Sydney and she was sent to Tokyo to gain much-needed knowledge to bring back to deliver the training needed for staff at The Four Seasons Hotel during the 2000 Olympics.

She has served dignitaries, celebrities, most of Hollywood A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Pierce Brosnan, Julia Roberts and more and yet she states that there is still no greater joy than working with young people from our Weddin Shire.

“Nothing I have ever done in industry compares to this level of joy daily. It feels like this is what I was always supposed to be doing," Karen said.

Cornelius O’Brien will kick off another restaurant experience in term 2, with “high tea”.

A three-tiered stand of all chef-quality cakes, sweet things, savoury and customer’s choice of espresso or quality teas in fine bone china and teapots.

Local residents are welcome to send their expressions of interest to be included in this next restaurant experience day.