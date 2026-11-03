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A little discomfort earns 146 nights of housing

<p>Some of The Henry Lawson High School Nedd\\'s Uncomfortable Challenge team.</p>\\n
<p>Some of The Henry Lawson High School Nedd\\'s Uncomfortable Challenge team.</p>\\n

Some of The Henry Lawson High School Nedd's Uncomfortable Challenge team.

Students and teachers step up for those doing it tough and raise over $5000 for Mobilise
November 3, 2026 • 11:18
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 11:19

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