A little discomfort earns 146 nights of housing

Twelve students and two teachers from The Henry Lawson High School have raised $5269 for homelessness charity Mobilise after spending 10 days pushing themselves outside their comfort zones as part of Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge. The challenge encouraged participants to take on a series of physical and personal challenges to raise awareness and funds for people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. Students and teachers chose their own challenges, including completing 122 sit-ups or push-ups each day or over 10 days, cycling 12.2 kilometres daily, swimming 1.22 kilometres a day and walking at least 10,122 steps each day. Other challenges included running, jogging or walking 122 laps of the school oval over 10 days, completing 12.2 sets of 50-metre sprints each day, and riding a total of 122 kilometres. Some participants took on more unusual challenges, including drinking 1.22 litres of milk a day, scoring 122 points of squash daily and completing 122 backflips each day. By committing to their individual challenges, the group worked together towards a shared goal of supporting Mobilise and its work helping people experiencing homelessness to find housing and supporting those facing housing insecurity. The Henry Lawson High School's fundraising effort has placed them eighth among schools participating in the challenge. The $5269 raised by the school will help provide 146 nights of housing for people in need. Across Australia, Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge has raised $1,586,222 so far, with participants taking on uncomfortable challenges to make a difference in the lives of others.