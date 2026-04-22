Eunice Clarke has celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, 17 April.

Born Eunice Hickel in Forbes she was the second eldest in a family of eight children.

Eunice was raised on the family farm "Oaklea" at Pullabooka and attended Pullabooka Primary School for her early education and then Forbes and Taree for secondary schooling.

Following her education she returned to the farm to assist her mother with her younger siblings.

When she was 17 she met Erwin Clarke whilst visiting friends in Sydney.

Erwin was in the Australian Army and on leave from the war in New Guinea.

They started corresponding and the rest as they say is history.

Following a family disagreement she filled out an application that was in the paper to join the army, she did this without the knowledge of her parents.

After a few weeks, as luck would have it she had a letter to tell her to attend Victoria Barracks in Sydney for a medical.

Eunice Clarke in uniform. Eunice joined the army in 1944 and was discharged in 1946.

Her mother accompanied her to Sydney for the medical and she was accepted into the army on 1 August 1944 where she stayed until the end of the war and was discharged on 22 January 1946.

Eunice and Erwin were married after the war and purchased the Post Office at Pullabooka.

Eunice ran the post office and telephone exchange and Erwin set up a mechanical repair business.

They had two children, Kerry, (deceased) born 1949 and Haydn, born 1950.

Both the Clarkes were heavily involved in the sporting and other social activities in the Pullabooka/Caragabal area.

Erwin Passed away in 1972, aged just 54 and Eunice stayed on at the post office until the mid nineties when she moved to Grenfell.

After moving to Grenfell Eunice got well involved with local community activities which culminated with her being awarded Weddin Shire, Senior Citizen of the Year for 2013.

Eunice Clarke cutting her 100th birthday cake.

For the past four years Eunice has been in permanent care, first at Weerona Village, Cowra and is now a resident at the Grenfell MPS.

Eunice celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday at the Grenfell Bowling Club.