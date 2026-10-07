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Over the fence with the Maslins

<p>Charlie and Rebecca Maslin with their three children on their property \\u2018Caragabal West\\u2019. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley</p>\\n
<p>Charlie and Rebecca Maslin with their three children on their property \\u2018Caragabal West\\u2019. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley</p>\\n

Charlie and Rebecca Maslin with their three children on their property ‘Caragabal West’. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley

Weddin Landcare have released their fourth Over the Fence film, this time looking over the fence with Caragabal family, the Maslins
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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