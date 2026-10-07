Over the fence with the Maslins

When the rain finally comes, there are few better sounds for a farmer than drops drumming on a tin roof. But for Rebecca and Charlie Maslin making the most of the rain starts long before the clouds arrive. The Maslin family are the next to be featured in the latest Over the Fence film series by Weddin Landcare which takes viewers onto their property, 'Caragabal West', about 50 kilometres west of Grenfell to explore how they are managing the rewards, and risks, of life on the land. Produced by filmmaker Stuart Walmsley the fourth film in the series follows the Maslins over the past year, capturing a farming business built around planning, adaptability and making the most of what nature provides. Because while farmers can carefully manage their livestock, crops and groundcover, one factor remains stubbornly beyond their control: the weather. As Rebecca puts it, "hope is not a strategy". That philosophy has shaped the way the family runs 'Caragabal West', including a decision to focus their floodplain country primarily on grazing with some opportunistic cropping when seasonal conditions allow. It is a different approach from that taken by some neighbouring farms but one the Maslins say has been backed by benchmarking and profitability. A major part of the change has been the way they manage their paddocks. Using what they describe as "wire and water", the family has moved away from set stocking towards more flexible grazing management. The approach is designed to make better use of available pasture, maximise groundcover and improve pasture diversity while supporting healthier livestock and allowing the family to increase numbers when conditions are favourable. It is an approach that recognises the farm as part of a much larger natural system. Rather than trying to work against the cycles of the landscape, the Maslins have embraced those cycles and built their farming system around responding to them. Their forward thinking also extends beyond the paddocks. Rebecca and Charlie closely monitor the performance of their business through benchmarking and remain actively involved in farmer groups and networks, using those connections to exchange ideas and learn from others facing similar challenges. The family is also looking further ahead by involving their children in the future of the business. Weekly family meetings give everyone an opportunity to have a say and understand where the business is heading. For the Maslins, community is not limited to the people living over the fence. While they remain active members of the Caragabal community, they have also built connections with farmers and advisers further afield, including through a three-year Farm Owners Academy course. That sense of connection is at the heart of Weddin Landcare’s Over the Fence project, which aims to give farmers an opportunity to learn from one another and share practical ideas, experiences and support. The latest film provides a candid look at the realities of farming in a variable climate, and at one family’s efforts to build a business capable of adapting to whatever the season brings. It comes down to making the most of what they have for the Maslins, planning for what they can control and being ready to respond when nature throws something unexpected their way. The Over the Fence film featuring Rebecca and Charlie Maslin is available to watch on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLT81B0mDnc. The project is supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.