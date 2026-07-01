The second Weddin Landcare Over the Fence video has been released and this month a farming family from 'Tumbleton' near Wombat is sharing their story.

The farming family includes Jake Chandler, his partner Gemma and their daughter Viv alongside Gemma's parents Bruce and Tracey Wilkinson.

Weddin Landcare Coordinator, Melanie Cooper, first met Jake at a Soils Masterclass with Nicole Masters from Integrity Soils Ltd.

From day one, it was clear that Jake is a passionate leader, someone willing to look beyond convention, think differently and challenge the status quo.

After the course, Jake completed Nicole’s CREATE Coaching program, which is designed to develop agroecological mentors.

Melanie continued to follow Jake’s progress and later worked with him and his family to host a Microbe Friendly Farming Field Day at ‘Tumbleton’ in 2025.

It was during this field day that Melanie saw first-hand the strength of the family team at ‘Tumbleton’.

Gemma is continuing her family’s farming legacy as the fourth generation of women to manage the farm, with her parents, Bruce and Tracey, still deeply involved.

While a four-way, multi-generational partnership brings its challenges, the family has developed clear strategies to keep everyone informed, included and heard.

Their shared vision, underpinned by strong environmental values, guides their management decisions and places landscape health first - with profit seen as an outcome, rather than the driver.

The Tumbleton story is a powerful example of effective succession, showing the importance of respect, flexibility and a willingness to adapt.

Together, the family has made significant changes to improve soil health, with a focus on grazing and groundcover management, diversity and replacing artificial chemicals and fertilisers with biological alternatives.

They have also invested in training and professional development, drawing on independent advisors and a growing network of like-minded people to strengthen their business, production systems and long-term sustainability.

The film also reflects on the bigger picture: the global responsibility farmers carry to produce healthy food while caring for the landscape.

It is a significant responsibility, but with their strong family structure, shared values and deep appreciation for the environment, Weddin Landcare think Gemma, Jake, Tracey and Bruce are well placed for the job.

Stuart Walmsley is the master behind the camera capturing the Over the Fence visual story series.

You can view the second full story via the Weddin Landcare YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/9LXJE5jtgIQ

To learn more about the Over the Fence project, visit weddinlandcare.com.au/over-the-fence/

This project is supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.

From drought to revival don't miss Weddin Landcare's guest speakers

Don't miss Weddin Landcare's 30th anniversary dinner with official guests Gemma Wilkinson and Jake Chandler.

Gemma and Jake are an incredibly inspirational couple and well worth hearing from.

The pair discovered a soil health focus for their farming business during the challenges of navigating succession planning and the 2019 drought.

KLR Marketing was their first access point and they went on to complete Executive Link with RCS together.

They farm with Gemma’s parents in an equal 4 way partnership near Young NSW co-grazing sheep and cattle together in a large flerd.

Finding management accounting and a community of like minded people in regenerative ag has helped refine their life and farming directions including a registered soil carbon project.

Weddin Landcare's ‘Microbe friendly farming’ field day at their farm last year was a fantastic day of shared learning and connection.

They have recently been applauded for their involvement on a panel discussion at Grounded festival speaking to the challenges of juggling personal and professional lives in business together.

Also returning from the Heart summit at Eastwell farms near Noosa QLD, these curious leaders are committed to learning and bringing their enthusiasm to share at Weddin Landcare's celebration of 30 years.

If you haven't got a ticket to the anniversary dinner yet, ticketing has re-opened with a limited number of extra tickets at time of publication so get in quick.

Any interested members of the community can attend.

The dinner will be held this Friday 3 July starting from 5.30pm at the Grenfell Country Club.

Tickets are $30 with an amazing 3-course meal from Eat Your Greens.

Tickets and more info can be found at: https://events.humanitix.com/weddin-landcare-dinner

This initiative is made possible by the Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW, supported by the NSW Government.