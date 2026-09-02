Did you buy a book or two over the weekend from the secondhand book sale supporting the Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre?

If you did, you contributed to the outstanding $2013 that was raised.

Hundreds of books lined the Girl Guide Hall over Saturday and Sunday in hopes to raise money for outdoor resources for the Preschool and Long Day Care Centre.

The recourse that will be purchased with the fundraiser money will help to continue creating engaging and exciting outdoor learning play spaces for the children of the Centre.

Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre sent a big thank you to Paige and Lochie for organising and coordinating the weekend saying it wouldn't of been the success without their hard work.

"Thank you to our amazing families who supported the book drive by donating books, purchasing books, volunteering their time or baking delicious goodies to sell," the Centre said in a post on social media.

"The support from out wider community was heartwarming. We even had people from out of town buy dozens of books!"

Didn't get a chance to have a browse during the weekend?

Don't worry, there will be a table set up at The Tin Cupboard where you can still grab a book (or 10).

"Thank you once again to everyone who helped make this such a huge success. Our community really is something special," the Centre added.