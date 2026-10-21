Social media
Home page>News>Outstanding community se...
News

Outstanding community service recognised

<p>Ron and Jan McLelland are this year\\'s CEF Grenfell\\'s Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Australia Katie Walker Outstanding Service Award nominees.</p>\\n
<p>Ron and Jan McLelland are this year\\'s CEF Grenfell\\'s Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Australia Katie Walker Outstanding Service Award nominees.</p>\\n

Ron and Jan McLelland are this year's CEF Grenfell's Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Australia Katie Walker Outstanding Service Award nominees.

'People like Ron are the reason organisations like CEF thrive and why small communities remain so generous and supportive.'
Margaret Carey
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES