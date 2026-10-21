Outstanding community service recognised

Every year we nominate one of our volunteers for the Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Australia Katie Walker Outstanding Service Award. This year it is team Ron and Jan McLelland. Ron and Jan have had a long and outstanding commitment to community service through sporting clubs, and most particularly Rotary. As Rotary wound down, Ron, and later Jan, saw the role CEF of Grenfell was playing in supporting the young people of the shire. It was a shared interest that they had. Ron and Jan brought a wealth of knowledge, experience and commitment to the cause with a unique vitality and experience of long-standing volunteering in Grenfell. Their shared ethical standards were always reflected in discussion in developing processes within the committee with a strong focus on providing the best support for our scholarship recipients. They were able to help break down an issue to give us ways to manage the challenges we sometimes faced. The McLelland team came with so much experience and know how to our organisation especially when it came to fundraising. They knew how to do it and showed us the way. For many of us, a street stall was a new experience. Not for Ron and Jan. They knew the process for applying each year through council, they had the list of all we needed to have a well-managed and organised stall, and demonstrated the skills of a quick sale, when to knock down the prices and when to call it a day. They were there for set up and dismantle. And they always generously gave great baked items from Jan’s kitchen, and those interesting items that would sell. At every event, they had the gear. It reflected their understanding of what would be required: the marquee with all the sandbag weights, the charger for the EFT tile and accompanying phone and tables and chairs. It was their initiative and follow up that set us up with the ability to go cashless from lessons learnt from selling raffle tickets in many different venues. The follow up to an event was just as important. Jan and Ron would ensure that there was publicity to acknowledge donors and celebrate prize winners; that the message was out in the community and that we were appreciative of the community’s support. They had a strong partnership with the publicity officer sending photos and information ready for publishing on both medias: print and socials. Ron was the master of selling a raffle ticket. He would confidently work the room, engaging with every person there, ensuring the raffle was a success. Jan was often behind the scenes, taking on the role of overseeing a particular activity, for example at our fashion parade she was one of the dressers, a high-pressured job. They used their long-standing network through Rotary to engage past local Rotarians to donate and developed a partnership with an outer Sydney Rotary group who donated money for some years and planned to hold a huge fundraiser to support us that was washed out by local floods. Ron and Jan constantly worked at that partnership including hosting a visit to Grenfell to meet some of our recipients and understanding the community’s context. They were never shy to ask for money. They engaged representatives of large corporations that they were doing private business with. One large insurance company did provide donations over a few years through their request. Ron and Jan also knew the importance of looking out for other committee members. They were very polite and respectful, always ready to help and the first to offer to do the coffee run. They worked together to build the strength of the committee. Ron and Jan were great advocates for the young people of our shire, ensuring we had the funds to provide scholarships. They were engaged in the interview process and took a keen interest in the young people and their challenges. Perhaps their greatest legacy was the importance of giving back to our community. They modelled this to both the committee and recipients. They took recipients under their wings and had them actively involved in fund raising which they enjoyed as they discovered it was a way to engage with other people in their community through telling the story of CEF and how it had helped them. Ron supported Bridget Baker throughout her studies and she valued his interaction. In her words: "I have had the pleasure of working with Ron on fundraising initiatives, including a successful “200s Club” event at the local pub. He approached the community with warmth and conviction, proudly sharing how CEF supported my studies. His commitment helped the event raise funds and strengthened local awareness of CEF’s mission," Bridget said. "Ron’s generosity and leadership inspires me to give back. People like Ron are the reason organisations like CEF thrive and why small communities remain so generous and supportive; his example strengthens the foundation’s impact for recipients like myself. His example has motivated me to support others and pursue a future focused on service." This was Ron and Jan’s way to develop the community leaders and volunteers of the future. They were a real team, and as we look back at past photos, they are always touching maintaining that strong connection and shared vision.