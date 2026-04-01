The Great Western Highway closure and rising fuel costs are impacting travel to and from our region.

Weddin Shire Council have acknowledged this is causing uncertainty for our community and local businesses but are working alongside regional partners to support visitation during this time.

Central NSW Tourism's new campaign 'Other Ways to the West' are one of the tools being used across the Central West to help promote alternative travel routes and remind visitors that our region is still very much open and welcoming.

"While these challenges are real, there are still many ways for visitors to reach us and we're encouraging them to take the scenic route, stay a little longer and continue supporting our local towns and businesses," Weddin Shire Council said.

Central NSW Tourisms' campaign aims to reassure travellers that the region is accessible, open and ready to welcome visitors - despite a road detour on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass.

Other ways to explore the west.

The 'Other Ways to the West' campaign, developed by the Central NSW Joint Organisation in collaboration with its member councils and other key stakeholders such as Destination Network Central West, directly addresses community and visitor confusion about ways to get to the region, and reframes the routes as a scenic road trip opportunity.

“On the eve of the peak Autumn holiday period, we want to reassure travellers there are other ways to the West, they are spectacular and can create an opportunity to discover a different route with experiences along the way," said Cr Kevin Beatty, Mayor of Cabonne and Chair of the Central NSW Joint Organisation.

The Bells Line of Road and the Darling Causeway offer one of the most stunning ridge-top drives in NSW, while travellers from the north can use the Golden Highway, and those from Sydney's south-west and Canberra use the Hume Highway.

“The coming weeks are the best time to visit Central NSW for our world-class events and gardens, festivals, attractions and experiences from Oberon and Orange to Bathurst and Parkes,” added Cr Beatty.

The campaign aims to counter mixed messages with a clear, strong and positive message.

It will highlight multiple routes into the region for travellers from Sydney and NSW.

"We want anyone who has already booked - or is thinking of booking - to know that the Central West is absolutely accessible. Consider adding an extra night, because once you arrive you won't want to leave," said Cr Beatty.

Importantly, trains, buses and flights are unaffected, with additional services added by Transport for NSW.

"We'll continue to share updates and promote opportunities that support our community during this period," Weddin Shire Council added.