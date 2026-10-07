Open gardens set to bloom again

Spring is well and truly here with flowers in bloom and gardens across town preparing to throw their gates open for Grenfell Garden Club's annual Open Gardens. This weekend gardens will be open on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 October giving garden lovers from across the district the opportunity to explore a variety of local gardens and see the creativity, passion and hard work that goes into maintaining some of Weddin's most beautiful outdoor spaces. Open gardens provides the opportunity to discover new ideas, admire local gardens and share in the enthusiasm of Grenfell's gardening community. For those opening their gardens, Grenfell Garden Club secretary Susan Dunlop said it was a chance to share their passion with others and showcase what they had created. The Open Gardens weekend is just one of the activities organised by the Grenfell Garden Club, which is affiliated with Garden Clubs of Australia. The club currently has about 35 members and continues to welcome new members interested in gardening, meeting like-minded people and becoming involved in the local gardening community. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 2pm, with the last meeting held on Tuesday 6 October. Susan said people did not need to be expert gardeners to become involved. "We're always looking for new members," she said. The club provides an opportunity for local gardeners to get together, exchange ideas and enjoy a shared interest in gardens and gardening. Gardeners interested in joining can contact Susan Dunlop, treasurer Anita Edmonds or club president Linda White. You can pick up a leaflet listing details of the gardens participating in Open Gardens from the Visitors Centre. The Open Gardens open on 10 and 11 October from 10am to 4pm include: Ron and Eunice Huckel - 41 Bradley Street: Pretty cottage garden with bulbs and annuals, and an impressive greenhouse featuring ferns and begonias. (Plants available for purchase at the plant stall) Susan Dunlop – 35 Tyagong Street: A cottage garden displaying a range of seasonal annuals and perennials. A feature is the grapevine arbour and the variety of rustic bric-a-brac and memorabilia scattered through the gardens to surprise and delight as you wander around. Particularly check out the mural on the outside wall of the Man Cave, painted by Sue’s late husband, Jim. There will be tea or coffee and scones for sale at the Man Cave and buy some tickets into the Grenfell Garden Club raffle to win a prize kindly donated by Bunnings Young. (Entrance in Young Street). Hugh Moffitt – 12 Rose Street: A cottage garden highlighting a colourful display of spring annuals and perennials and featuring raised vegetable and herb beds. Also look out for the magnificent orchid that won the horticulture Grand Champion – All Sections at the recent PAH&I Association Show. Colin and Michelle Johnson – 84 Manganese Rd: This is a relatively young formal garden featuring trees, shrubs, hedges and roses. Carly and Peter Brown – 40 Brundah Street: Nestled on Emu Creek this newly-established garden features bird-attracting native plants, bank-stabilizing native grasses, and a small yet productive vegetable patch. Wendy Johnson - 85 Berry Steet: An established garden with feature trees, rockery, perennials, succulents and bromeliads. Noel and Sharon Cartwright - 107 Cowra Road: A spectacular native garden featuring mostly Western Australian species – participated in the Australian Open Garden Scheme 2011. The Weddin Community Native Nursery will also be open during the weekend at 43 East Street. A showcase of endemic species and some WA species on display and for sale. A special feature is the wattle garden and rockery. While exploring gardens also visit The Little Gallery at 26 Rose Street and see their latest exhibition showcasing the work of talented local artists. Open Saturday and Sunday, 10am till 2pm. The Grenfell Garden Club have partnered with the Gallery and their artists will be working in some of the gardens over the weekend.