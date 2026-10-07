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Open gardens set to bloom again

<p>Beautiful gardens across the shire will open this weekend. PHOTO: Grenfell Garden Club </p>\\n
<p>Beautiful gardens across the shire will open this weekend. PHOTO: Grenfell Garden Club </p>\\n

Beautiful gardens across the shire will open this weekend. PHOTO: Grenfell Garden Club

Gardens, plant shopping and art displays. This weekend's Open Gardens offers something for everyone
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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