If you’re looking for a weekend packed with family fun, great entertainment and a healthy dose of friendly competition, it’s time to get your tickets to this year's Grenfell Show.

The 2026 Grenfell Show is set to bring the Weddin Mountains Region to life on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 September, with two big days of rides, animals, competitions, live entertainment and all the much-loved traditions that make a country show special.

Saddle up for a show-stopping weekend

There will be plenty of action in the showground, from cattle, sheep, poultry and equestrian events to yard dog trials, donkeys and the ever-popular Vintage Tractor Pull.

The 2026 show is also welcoming the OutBack Stockman for both Friday and Saturday.

Combining humour, education, incredible horsemanship and stories of life on the land, the performance celebrates the working stockmen and women of Australia and their animal companions.

And that’s just the beginning.

Families can enjoy free entertainment including live reptile displays, face painting, the Troppo Bob Magic Show, the Vintage Tractor Pull and a spectacular fireworks finale.

In fact the Grenfell Show has a simple goal: once families have bought their ticket, they shouldn’t have to keep reaching into their pockets to be entertained.

Bring the kids, there’s plenty to see and do

From the moment you walk through the gates, there’s something happening.

The rides and amusements will keep the thrill-seekers happy, while the free kids’ entertainment provides plenty of fun for the younger members of the family.

And, of course, no country show would be complete without the animals.

Cattle, sheep, poultry, equestrian events, donkeys and yard dogs will all feature across the weekend, showcasing the incredible skills, dedication and passion of the region’s exhibitors.

Fleece judging at the 2025 Grenfell Show with steward Hayley Taylor, third place Matilda Morley, Second place Bridie Forde and first place Lachlan Ingrey with judge Kelli Brown.

Calling all young competitors!

The Grenfell Show isn’t just something to watch - it’s something to be part of.

For young people keen to have a go, the Young Judges and Paraders Competition is a fantastic opportunity to build confidence, develop skills and put agricultural knowledge to the test.

On Friday 4 September, judging will include wool, fruit and vegetables and grain, while meat sheep and beef cattle judging will take place on Saturday.

Entries close at 9am on the day of judging, and there are no entry fees.

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or stepping into the show ring for the first time, come along, have a go and show everyone what you know!

Who will take home the trophies?

The competition continues across the many sections of the show, with plenty of opportunities for local talent to shine.

The Karyn Edwards Trophy will be awarded to the most successful exhibitor under 18 years, while the Coral Mitton Trophy recognises the most successful exhibitor in the Weddin Shire.

For junior exhibitors, the possibilities are almost endless.

Think craft, Christmas decorations, needlework, sewing, toys and novelties, patchwork and quilting, knitting, crochet and gem art.

There are also sections for scrapbooking, cardmaking, cooking, floral displays, fruit and vegetables, Lego, metalwork and woodwork.

So, whether you’re a budding artist, a master baker, a green-thumbed gardener or a future craft champion, there’s a place for you at the Grenfell Show.

2025 Grenfell Young Show Woman Hayley Taylor.

Young Woman, Showgirl and Stockman, have you got what it takes?

The Grenfell Young Woman Competition is another highlight, celebrating young women from the region and their confidence, personality, ambition and knowledge.

Entrants must be aged between 18 and under 26 as at 1 May 2027 and are judged on personality, confidence, ambition and life goals, general and rural knowledge, presentation and speech, as well as their knowledge of their local community and current affairs.

The Grenfell Young Woman will be announced following the Official Opening at 2pm on Saturday.

For more information, contact Lorette Walmsley on 02 6343 8274 or 0428 438 274.

There’s also the Junior Showgirl and Stockman competition, with age groups ranging from preschoolers through to teenagers.

Nominations must be made by 11am on Saturday, with judging commencing at 11.10am in the President’s Room.

Winners will be announced following the Official Opening at 2pm.

Calling all little artists!

There’s still time for young artists to enter the 2026 Grenfell Show Colouring-In Competition.

Download the colouring-in image, get out the pencils, crayons or textas and let the imagination run wild!

Entries close Friday 28 August at 4pm and should be dropped into the Grenfell Show Office, Camp Street.

It’s the perfect excuse for a little creative fun before show weekend arrives.

There is something for everyone to enjoy at the Grenfell Show.

Your ticket to a great country weekend

Tickets are available at the gate, or this year you can purchase them online.

Family: $30

Adults: $20

Children under 17: $10

Children under 5: Free

Age pensioners: $10

Other pensioners: $10

The full show schedule and online ticket information are available through the Grenfell Show website. https://www.123tix.com.au/events/52991/2026-grenfell-show?step=1-select

So, pack the family, round up your mates and make a weekend of it.

The rides are ready. The animals are coming. The competitors are preparing. The tractors are warming up. The entertainers are on their way.

All that’s missing is you.