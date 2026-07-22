WEDDIN COMMUNITY NATIVE NURSERY

On 13 July Weddin Community Native Nursery had a surprise visit from Phil Vaughn.

Phil owns the Pomonal Nursery which is at the base of the Grampian Ranges.

He is a leading grower of Australian Native Plants.

He has been developing his plant propagation skills for decades and has been a pioneer in the art of commercially grafting some of Australia’s rare and hard to grow plants.

Phil shared his passion for our native plants and gladly shared his knowledge on plants, to potting mix to his grafting successes to several of our volunteers.

This Sunday is National Tree Day.

This day is Australia’s largest community tree-planting and native care event.

It was established by Planet Ark in 1996 and takes place on the last Sunday in July, with School Tree Day on the preceding Friday.

The nursery will be celebrating this day on Saturday 25 July with a free tree give away at the nursery to members of the community between 9am and 12 noon.

The nursery is now also taking orders for an Autumn 2027 planting.

You can email the nursery to place an order weddincnn@outlook.com