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New faces on the beat embrace country life

<p>Inspector Ben Granger, Steph Cooke MP, Constable Adrian Baker and Senior Constable Wayne Hadfield outside the Grenfell Police Station. </p>\\n
<p>Inspector Ben Granger, Steph Cooke MP, Constable Adrian Baker and Senior Constable Wayne Hadfield outside the Grenfell Police Station. </p>\\n

Inspector Ben Granger, Steph Cooke MP, Constable Adrian Baker and Senior Constable Wayne Hadfield outside the Grenfell Police Station.

There has been a new boost to the police force thanks to Senior Constable Wayne Hadfield
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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