New faces on the beat embrace country life

A boost to the local policing workforce is already paying dividends, with two new officers embracing regional life and building strong connections across Weddin and Hilltops. Senior Constable Wayne Hadfield has recently taken up his position at Grenfell Police Station, while Constable Adrian Baker commenced duties in the Hilltops area in June. Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said attracting and retaining police officers in the region is crucial to the safety and long-term viability of the region’s towns. "It goes without saying that we must ensure our regional communities have access to strong, well-resourced police services," Ms Cooke said. "Every new officer who chooses to live and work in our region can do so with the knowledge that out here, we respect their service and the sacrifices they make every day to keep their communities and us safe.” Originally a builder by trade, Senior Constable Hadfield joined the NSW Police Force in 2003 after seeing a recruitment advertisement in the Sydney Morning Herald. His career has included postings in Hurstville and Wollongong before relocating to the Weddin Shire, where he and his wife decided to chase a more country lifestyle. Senior Constable Hadfield has been in the Weddin Shire for eight months now and has quickly become a familiar face across the district, including regular work in Quandialla where locals have affectionately dubbed him the unofficial "Quandialla Sheriff". He describes Grenfell as having a distinctly old-fashioned community spirit, where locals look out for one another and always have time for a chat. Originally from Lithgow, Constable Adrian Baker moved to the region with his partner and their three horses, settling in Koorawatha. After spending four years stationed in Orange, Constable Baker and his family were drawn to the area by its affordability and lifestyle opportunities. Since arriving in June, Constable Baker has already demonstrated a strong commitment to community involvement by joining the local Progress Association. Ms Cooke said both officers had quickly shown they were invested in the communities they now call home. "Wayne and Adrian haven't just moved here to do a job. They've quickly become part of the fabric of the communities they serve," Ms Cooke said. "Their feedback about how welcoming our communities have been and the way they've embraced community life speaks volumes about what our region has to offer." "I'm confident both men will do an outstanding job, and I wish them every success as they continue serving our communities." Ms Cooke has also written to the Minister for Police, requesting additional 'Be a Cop in Your Hometown' recruitment events be held across the Cootamundra electorate, following a successful event recently hosted at the Young PCYC. She said encouraging more local people to consider policing careers was an important part of building a sustainable regional workforce for the future. "Programs like 'Be a Cop in Your Hometown' help showcase the rewarding career opportunities available in regional NSW and encourage people to serve and protect the communities they know best. "As I've expressed to the Minister, I would love to see more recruitment initiatives delivered across the electorate to help ensure our local police force has the personnel it needs now and into the future," Ms Cooke added.