A significant refurbishment will be coming to the Grenfell Library after the community centre was successfully awarded $312,673 in funding.

Under the 2025–26 State Library of New South Wales Public Infrastructure Grants program, Grenfell Library was among 23 libraries statewide to receive a share of the $5.86 million funding pool.

At Grenfell the library upgrade will include the installation of a new circulation desk, fresh paint and carpet, new furniture to improve comfort and functionality, signage to improve accessibility and the creation of a dedicated children's zone to encourage learning and family engagement.

Mayor Paul Best welcomed the funding announcement acknowledging that the Grenfell Library is an important community space.

"Libraries are much more than places to borrow books. They are vibrant places where people come together to learn, connect, access services and participate in community life," Cr Best said.

"This investment will help ensure Grenfell Library continues to meet the evolving needs of our community."

Public Library Infrastructure Grants, support projects that improve public library infrastructure, assisting councils to provide public library services to NSW communities.

NSW State Librarian Dr Caroline Butler-Bowdon is delighted that the funds will enable Council to improve the service.

“Library building upgrades make it easier for more people to access the high-quality collections, connectivity and committed staff who work in NSW public libraries,” Dr Butler-Bowdon said.

The funding will allow the Grenfell Library to become a more accessible, modern and functional space for residents of all ages while strengthening the library’s role as an important community space.

Further information on the project timeline will be provided as planning and procurement progresses.

Council along with Central West Libraries will endeavour to provide a seamless library service during the upgrade, with the project's impact on users minimised wherever possible.