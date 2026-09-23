Muster to support two organisations in 25th year

Grenfell is preparing to welcome riders and their families for the 25th Weddin Mountain Muster, with the annual event providing a significant boost to local businesses and the wider community. The Muster has grown into one of Grenfell’s major annual tourism events, attracting around 120 registered riders, along with family members and supporters. The economic benefit to local businesses during Muster week has been shown to be significant, comparable with other major events such as the Henry Lawson Festival. Muster participants also become strong advocates for Grenfell, promoting the town to friends and family across the country. Local businesses are promoted through the event, while supplies are purchased locally. Funds raised by the Muster are also invested in maintaining and upgrading infrastructure at the Grenfell Showground. Residents are encouraged to help make visitors feel welcome. Motorists should slow down and take care around horses on local roads and at the Showground. With about 120 horses involved, traffic management can be challenging, despite the efforts of volunteer horse marshalls. The community is also encouraged to cheer on riders during their parade through town on Wednesday 30 September down Main Street around 11am. To mark its 25th anniversary, the Muster committee has chosen two local organisations to support this year: Grenfell Voices Against Violence and Grenfell Girl Guides. The groups will meet riders on Sunday night, while the Girl Guides will prepare breakfast for riders on Wednesday morning. The Muster runs from Sunday 27 September, to Saturday 3 October.