Muster 25 years in the saddle

The Weddin Mountain Muster will mark a major milestone in 2026, celebrating its 25th year of bringing riders, volunteers, local businesses and visitors together for one of the Weddin Mountains region’s much-loved annual events. Held in Grenfell during the first week of the NSW spring school holidays, the Muster has grown from a small community fundraiser for the Grenfell Showground into a five-day horse trail riding event that now draws registered riders from across south-eastern Australia. This year’s event will run from Sunday 27 September to Saturday 3 October, with riders and their travelling companions enjoying five days of guided trails, camping, friendship and the warm welcome Grenfell is known for. On the final night of the Muster a special dinner will be held at the Grenfell Showground pavillion, with all past committee and volunteers invited to attend. President of the Weddin Mountain Muster committee, Melanie Cooper, said the 25th anniversary is an opportunity to honour the people who have shaped the event over many years. "Reaching 25 years is a wonderful achievement for the Muster and for everyone who has played a part in its story from the early beginnings when just a small group rode out to the Mountain and back to today's week-long event with over 100 participants from across the country," Melanie said. Look out for horses and riders on roads around the region from 27 September to 3 October. "This event has always been about more than just a ride. It is about friendship, community spirit, showcasing our beautiful countryside and giving people a reason to come together in Grenfell." Since it was established in 2001, the Weddin Mountain Muster has become one of Grenfell’s key tourism events, supporting local accommodation, hospitality, retail and community groups while giving riders access to scenic trails throughout the Weddin Mountains region. "The support we receive from local property owners, volunteers, sponsors and businesses is what makes the Muster possible year after year," Melanie said. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who opens gates, lends a hand, donates prizes, feeds people, helps on the trails or simply waves riders through town. The 25th year is a chance to say thank you." While wet conditions throughout winter have made for spectacular scenery, it has affected preparations and some of the preferred rides may not be able to be ridden. The Muster Committee have put contingencies in place so that the event can still go ahead if the sunny weather does not quite dry up the paddocks in time. “We have mapped and trialled several alternate routes as back-ups if we continue to get these regular falls of rain over the next month” explained Ashleigh Leibick, Trail Boss for the Weddin Mountain Muster Committee. “With the support of local landholders, Grenfell P.A.H. and I Association, Weddin Shire Council, NSW Police and Transport NSW, we will ensure our rides remain safe and enjoyable,” Ashleigh said. Organisers are expecting around 100 riders and it is not long now until the community will see the familiar sight of horses and riders moving through Grenfell and surrounding countryside. "We are excited to welcome both new and return riders back to Grenfell for this special anniversary Muster," Melanie said. "Whether people are returning for another year or joining us for the first time, we want them to feel part of the Muster family and to experience everything our community has to offer." Look out for riders on 30 September down Main Street when they will be dressed in their fancy dress theme of book characters. "We ask that the Grenfell Community take care on the roads during the week of the Muster, be patient and slow down if passing horses and make our visitors feel welcome by cheering us on, particularly on Wednesday 30 September when we parade through town in the fancy-dress theme this year of book characters,” Melanie said. The best vantage point to watch the parade is Main Street, Grenfell, around 11am on Wednesday 30 September. For more information about the Muster, please visit weddinmountainmuster.com.au or contact the secretary on 0493 931 966 or grenfellmuster@gmail.com