The Grenfell Museum has welcomed a new addition to its collection with the arrival of Milo.

Crafted by volunteer James Maslin, Milo is a real-life drover’s horse who has spent a lot of time in the long paddock.

Milo has also done his time in harness and used to do ploughing demonstrations.

During the Eugowra flood in 2022, Milo was being used as a saddle horse and was generally kept in a round yard overnight to stop him from increasing his girth with too much green feed.

On the night of the 2022 Eugowa flood Milo was left out due to the heavy rain.

The flood hit and the yard was washed away and Milo would have certainly been drowned.

He was found a few days later, some kilometres away with only a few scratches.

Milo is now immortalised at the Grenfell Museum modelling a set of wagon blinkers that originally belonged to Tooth’s Brewery.

In other news, the new display cabinet for the war display has arrived and is awaiting installation.

This will provide a new display area to recognise the district’s veterans who served after WW2.

The annual general meeting of the Grenfell Historical Society will be held on Monday 3 August at 7.30pm.

The Society is always looking for more volunteers to help preserve the history of the Shire and new faces are more than welcome.