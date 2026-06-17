The lower end of Grenfell’s Main Street roared to life on Sunday of the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts as motorcycle enthusiasts and festivalgoers gathered for the second annual Motorcycle Show N Shine.

Organised by Kayleen Badman, the event proved to be a huge success, building significantly on its inaugural year.

“Tripling in size from the first rainy day attempt in 2025, this year the show had 62 official entries, with many more just there as display pieces and just as many additional bikes rolling in and out throughout the day as lookers,” Kayleen said.

Supported by the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club of Australia (VJMC), the event attracted riders and motorcycles from across NSW and Victoria, with entrants travelling from as far north as Tamworth and as far south as Echuca.

While vintage Japanese motorcycles featured prominently, the show welcomed all makes and models drawing local riders and members of social motorcycle clubs from across the region.

The result was an impressive display of unrestored, restored, stock and modified motorcycles and trikes, making judging no easy task.

Some of the vintage Japanese bikes on display. PHOTO: Over and Above Photography

Judge Jeff Withers said the standard of entries was exceptional.

“The quality and the number of bikes was amazing, which didn’t make the task any easier, but each bike was assessed on its own merits individually,” he said.

The colourful display also proved popular with the wider community, attracting a steady stream of visitors throughout the day.

One local spectator summed up the event’s broad appeal, saying: “Bikes aren’t usually my thing, but I really enjoyed looking at them, it took me back to the 70s.”

Among the many trophy recipients, the coveted Best in Show award and major prize, sponsored by Repco Cowra, went to Orange rider Kevin Scheller and his 2008 Oz Trike Chopper 2.

With growing entrant numbers and support the Grenfell Motorcycle Show N Shine has firmly established itself as a popular addition to the Henry Lawson Festival program.

The Show N Shine is already confirmed to return in 2027 for its third year, when it will once again be held on the Sunday of the June long weekend festival.

The crowds filled the street. PHOTO: Scott's Snaps

Local and Regional Trophy Winners: