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Motorbikes hit the road for Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary

<p>The Sacred Syndicate SMC will be travelling around the region on Saturday raising money for the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary. </p>\\n
<p>The Sacred Syndicate SMC will be travelling around the region on Saturday raising money for the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary. </p>\\n

The Sacred Syndicate SMC will be travelling around the region on Saturday raising money for the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary.

Everyone is encouraged to head to the Cri for raffles on Saturday afternoon
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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