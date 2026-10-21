Motorbikes hit the road for Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary

If you spot a group of motorbikes travelling through Grenfell, Bribbaree and Temora on Saturday there’s a good chance they’ll be taking part in a fundraising ride to support the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary. The Sacred Syndicate Social Motorcycle Club are hosting a Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser, bringing riders and community members together for a day of riding, raffles and fundraising for a worthy local cause on Saturday 24 October. Registration will begin at 8.30am at Anderson Park in Young, with riders scheduled to depart at 10am. The ride will travel through Temora and Bribbaree before finishing at the Criterion Hotel in Grenfell. Riders and supporters will stop at the Railway Hotel in Bribbaree for lunch, with raffles held at each stop throughout the day. A major raffle will also run for the duration of the event, with the winner drawn at the Criterion Hotel at the conclusion of the ride. The club said all items used for its fundraising events are donated before the day, ensuring 100 per cent of the money raised on the day goes directly to the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary. The Sacred Syndicate Social Motorcycle Club is encouraging people to come along, show their support and help make the event a success. They are hoping to crack $3k for Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary. For further information, community members can contact the club directly via their Facebook page ‘Sacred Syndicate SMC’.