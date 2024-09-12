Members of the Mid Lachlan Valley District will be among more than 200 volunteer firefighters competing in the 26th NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) State Championships this weekend at Albury Wodonga Equestrian Centre.

RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said RFS volunteers compete against their fellow members every two years in a range of challenging, real-life scenarios.

“The RFS State Championships bring together crews from across the state to put their emergency skills to the test in friendly competition,” Commissioner Rogers said.

“The event comprises scenarios ranging from simulated motor vehicle accidents to bush, grass and structure fires.

“An entire Incident Management Team will be set up to coordinate, run and adapt as the event takes place.”

Mid Lachlan Valley District Manager Superintendent Michael Robinson said a team of six local cadet members will be proudly representing the Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade at the event, competing against nine other junior teams from across the state.

“Our young firefighters will be tested on leadership, teamwork, adaptation and decision-making,” Superintendent Robinson said.

“With 28 exhibitors on show, there is also the chance for our members to see the latest technology being rolled out to improve the way we tackle emergencies.

“I would like to thank the local Albury community, Council and Southern Border District members for helping to host the event.”

The Championship Principal Partners, Gilbert & Roach Huntingwood and Isuzu Trucks, are now in their fourth decade as supporters of the event, alongside major sponsors NSW RFSA and Bullex Australia.