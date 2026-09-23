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McCormack welcomes scrapping of proposed veteran health cap

<p>McCormack visited Riverina veterans to hear about what they though of the government\\'s proposed $5000 annual threshold for veterans\\u2019 allied health care. PHOTO: Michael McCormack </p>\\n
<p>McCormack visited Riverina veterans to hear about what they though of the government\\'s proposed $5000 annual threshold for veterans\\u2019 allied health care. PHOTO: Michael McCormack </p>\\n

McCormack visited Riverina veterans to hear about what they though of the government's proposed $5000 annual threshold for veterans’ allied health care. PHOTO: Michael McCormack

Government's proposed $5000 veteran health threshold has been scrapped
Madeline Blackstock
September 23, 2026 • 04:00

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