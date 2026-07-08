Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack visited St Joseph's Primary School last month to present awards to students who were standouts in this year's 16th annual ANZAC Day writing competition.

This year's competition attracted more than 600 entries from almost 40 schools across the Riverina electorate and among those was year 6 student Jack Fanning who took out the Primary Schools North Division.

Jack impressed with his winning piece Brave Young Men, written in response to the 2026 theme "ANZAC Day: Our Past, Present and Future".

Mr McCormack with ANZAC Day writing winner Jack Fanning, 12 years old, of Year 6 at St Joseph’s Primary School, with his sister Eedie, 6, Year 1 and brother Harry, 9, Year 3.

His writing reflected on the enduring ANZAC spirit.

Mr McCormack congratulated Jack describing him as a promising young writer from a town with a proud literary history.

"Grenfell has been known to produce a writer or two over the years," Mr McCormack said on his social media, noting the town's connection to bush poet Henry Lawson.

During the visit Jack was presented with an Australian War Memorial book prize in front of fellow students, principal Danielle McFarlane and his proud mum, Melissa.

Michael McCormack with ANZAC Day writing competition winner Jack Fanning and his proud mother Melissa.

St Joseph's also acknowledged the efforts of other students who participated in the competition and were presented with certificates from Mr McCormack including Claudia and Georgina.

Brydie and Adelaide were absent on the day but were also recognised for their entries.

St Joseph's thanked students, teachers and families for their support of the annual competition describing it as a meaningful way to honour the service and sacrifice of Australia's servicemen and women while encouraging young people to reflect on the significance of ANZAC Day.