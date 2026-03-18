Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has backed calls from the NRMA for the Federal Government to step in after fuel companies raised prices by more than 50 cents per litre as early as 4 March.

Fuel prices are expected to rise due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, however increases at the petrol pump were not expected until later.

Mr McCormack is calling on the Australian Government to investigate the price rises across the Hilltops and Riverina electorates, warning the increases could place further inflationary pressure on the economy.

“People in the Riverina electorate and across the country are already suffering from a cost of living crisis under the watch of this Labor Government. They can ill afford to cop another hit to the hip pocket from unruly fuel retailers unnecessarily price gouging,” he said.

“In regional areas not only is energy the economy, but so is fuel, because it powers cars and trucks, and anything else that enables people to get to places.

“More importantly than that, it also powers trucks to get food to capital cities. The regions grow the nation’s food and fibre.

“Rising fuel costs puts extraordinary pressure on freight companies that help feed Australians.”

Mr McCormack said the price rises would flow through to producers, businesses and supermarkets, increasing the cost of everyday essentials.

“The global economic uncertainty will certainly create an inflationary ripple effect on the cost of living, but the government has to do more in the domestic space, including reining-in its own spending, to help mitigate the imminent effects of international pressures,” he said.

In Federal Parliament it was also revealed Australia currently holds only between 32 and 36 days of fuel supply onshore, compared with up to 90 days in other countries.

Mr McCormack said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) must closely monitor the situation.

“More needs to be done to ensure service stations do not take advantage of consumers and the ACCC needs to keep a close eye on this situation and punish those who do the wrong thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke said concerns were growing across smaller communities about supply and the impacts on agriculture.

“We actually have a problem on the ground,” Ms Cooke said in a video she posted to Facebook on 10 March.

“Fuel stations, in particularly smaller communities are struggling at the moment. They don’t know when they are going to be refuelled and we know this is causing concerns for farmers.”

Ms Cooke said she had written to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt seeking the government’s response, noting the region is currently in the middle of its annual sowing program.

“If ever there were a time when diesel was critical on farm it is now,” she said.

“Vast areas of our electorate are still in drought and diesel is critical to the supply of water, fodder and stock movement in a number of parts of the electorate.”

Ms Cooke also said she had contacted schools across the Cootamundra electorate about potential impacts on school bus routes.

“I’m looking to get an early steer from them on whether there’s going to be an issue around getting our kids to school or not.

“As that information comes to hand over the next few days, if there’s anything of note I will report back."

On Tuesday Ms Cooke said fuel will be high on the agenda as she heads to parliament for two weeks.

"With prices yet to fall across the electorate and uncertainty about local supplies remaining. This is not just a significant challenge for farmers during the sowing season; current prices are also taking a toll on everyday drivers.

"I'll be doing what I can to help resolve these matters urgently," Ms Cooke added.