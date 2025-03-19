Central West Riders are ready to make some noise to end domestic violence.

Forbes' Grant Nicholson is rallying bikers from across the country to gather in Canberra.

Mr Nicholson's vision is 1000 bikes at Parliament House calling for further toughening of bail laws for domestic violence offenders, and protection for their victims.

"We want to make some noise and I don't know anything that makes noise better than a massive amount of Harleys and bikes," he said.

He hopes the roar of those bikes will take that message to the nation's leaders as a Federal election looms.

"I've been riding for a long time and when you're riding out the road, when there's 100 bikes and you're riding with them - that's the noise," Mr Nicholson said.

The ride has been scheduled for Friday, April 11.

While the date has been promoted for a little while through social media, it has been pending the appropriate approvals to gather in the parliamentary precinct.

Central West Riders formed after White Ribbon Day in Forbes in 2018, connecting riders through social media.

Their social rides had been put on the backburner through COVID-19 restrictions and the repeated flood events Forbes experienced, but when Mr Nicholson proposed this event through the group's facebook page it quickly spread.

It was clear it was something that resonated with many people.

"I've got interest from Dubbo to Wagga, Sydney, Canberra, all over the place," he said, although numbers won't be known until the day arrives.

He's also had many people getting in touch and offering to help by designing t-shirts, posters and videos - it's all just been pending approval of the date.

The idea for this ride has been in the making since the night of Molly Ticehurst's funeral, after some 120 bikes escorted Molly through Forbes.

Molly's former partner Daniel Billings, 29, was on bail at the time of her tragic death and remains before the courts on charges including her alleged murder.

The NSW Government has since passed laws to better protect victim-survivors of domestic violence, including making it tougher for alleged serious domestic violence offenders to get bail and electronic monitoring for those who are released.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described domestic violence as a national emergency, with one woman dying every four days to the end of April, 2024.

One organisation - The Red Heart Campaign's femicide watch - numbered more than 100 women lost to violence for the 2024 year.

It's a clear sign for Grant Nicholson, speaking with Molly's dad Tony Ticehurst and her mum Kate, that more needs to be done.

That more must be put in place so victim-survivors feel safe enough to reach out for help, their homes must be fortified and made safe before alleged offenders are released.

Mr Nicholson also just wants everyone to know there there are people who care - people you can talk to if you need help and support.

"We (bikers) might be big and hairy and wear black leather and ride Harleys but most of us are just honest, genuine people who care," he said.

Riders from this region will gather at Forbes Bunnings carpark on the Friday morning and travel to the nation's capital together.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence:

Call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via www.1800RESPECT.org.au, or text 0458 737 732.

In an emergency call 000.