Quandialla Public School has taken out first place in the 2026 Live Life Well at School Western NSW Safe and Active Travel Photo Competition in the National Walk Safely to School Day category.

The winning photo was taken on National Walk Safely to School Day, held on 22 May, and was entered in the NSW Government Western NSW Health District’s Safe and Active Travel Photo Competition.

The image features Quandialla Public School students Jackson, Amber, Brailyn, Oliver, Cooper, Mindi-Lee, Madden, Amelia and Rilee demonstrating safe road-crossing behaviour by looking carefully before crossing the road.