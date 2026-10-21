Lions Club donates $1k, new lights in Main Street

Grenfell Lions Club has donated $1000 towards the Grenfell Lights Project. Deidre Carrol representing the Grenfell Lions Club announced the generous donation at the third annual Grenfell Lights Car Poker Run presentation dinner on Saturday 19 September. Accepting the donation was Grow Grenfell Group President Jeff Gallimore who thanked the Lions Club for their ongoing support for the Grenfell Lights Project and said the donation of $1000 will greatly assist the fundraising efforts for the installation of more exhibition-style lights on historic buildings in the township. "There are substantial costs associated with installing the computerised exhibition-style lights on historic buildings in Grenfell and this generous donation will really make a difference as we continue to find ways to raise funds in order to expand the number of buildings that have lights shining on their facades every night of the year from sunset to 9.45pm," Jeff added. Exhibition-style lighting has been switched-on at the Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop and Grenfell Christian Bookshop. The lighting installation undertaken by the Grow Grenfell Group Inc. features computer-controlled neon strip lighting. The showcase of lights on both buildings are now on display from sunset to 9.45pm every night of the year and has been fully funded by the Grow Grenfell Group Inc. The Gunyah Craft Shop features neon lighting across the top of the facade and two pin-lights shining up from either side of the front verandah. Neon strip lighting has also been installed across the top facade of the Grenfell Christian Bookshop and the lighting of these charity buildings is another important step forward for the grenfell lights project.