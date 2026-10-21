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Lions Club donates $1k, new lights in Main Street

<p>Exhibition-style lighting has been switched-on at the Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop and Grenfell Christian Bookshop. </p>\\n
<p>Exhibition-style lighting has been switched-on at the Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop and Grenfell Christian Bookshop. </p>\\n

Exhibition-style lighting has been switched-on at the Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop and Grenfell Christian Bookshop.

Lights installed on Grenfell Gunyah, Grenfell Christian Bookshop
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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