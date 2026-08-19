Funding is now available for life-saving equipment across the state.

The NSW Government has opened the 2026/2027 Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program providing funding to help community sporting organisations improve safety and access to life-saving equipment.

Grants of up to $3000 are available to fund an approved Automated External Defibrillator (AED) package.

Eligible organisations can receive funding for one AED package under this round.

Applications close when funds are exhausted or Wednesday 7 October at 1pm — whichever comes first.

The total amount of funding available is $500,000 with grant amounts up to $3000 per AED package.

Funding is allocated on a first-in, first-served basis.

Applicants must primarily operate within an eligible postcode listed in Appendix C of the program guidelines or have the majority of their participants residing in an eligible postcode.

Organisations that do not meet the postcode eligibility requirements may still be eligible if they can demonstrate they are experiencing financial hardship.

Community sporting organisations are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and consider applying early, as funding is limited.

For the full program guidelines, eligibility criteria, approved AED packages and information on how to apply, visit the NSW Government Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program website: www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/local-sport-defibrillator-program-lsdp-2026/27