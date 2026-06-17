The Bookshop was pleased to be awarded first prize in the Henry Lawson Festival window dressing competition.

Under the creative guidance of Jan Wallace a window was created exploring a range of legendary and larrikin characters in Lawson’s writings.

Congratulations to all the organisations and businesses who decorated windows.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of the Bookshop all members of the executive were returned unopposed (although one was heard to mutter “one more year”.

President is Jill Hodgson, Secretary Jan Wallace, Treasurer Murray Walker and Bookshop Manager Marian Walker.

Thanks was also expressed to the volunteers who enable the Bookshop to open six days a week and maintain a distinctively Christian presence in the main street.

A new service offered by the Bookshop is a Nespresso coffee pod recycling opportunity.

Nespresso coffee pod recycling is now at the Christian Bookshop.

We are all looking for ways to recycle these days so just drop your used Nespresso pods into the recycling bin inside the Bookshop and they will be collected and repurposed free of charge.

The aluminium in the pods is infinitely recyclable while the coffee grounds can be composted. Less landfill, more use of resources!

Hannah Walker will be putting together a Fathers’ Day gift catalogue in the next month or so so watch out for that.

It will contain gift suggestions available instore and able to be ordered in – place orders early to allow time for delivery.

A reminder of the great variety of cards available at the Bookshop, particularly relevant now the newsagency has closed.

Email messages are transient but cards are to keep and treasure.