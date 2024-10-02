Quandialla Public School's Newsletter for Term 3, week 10.

Relieving Principal's Report

Western Athletics

Last week Macey, Kate, Heidi and Jane headed off to Dubbo to represent our school at the Western Region

Athletics Championships. Macey and Kate competed in shotput with fantastic individual results.

Our Small Schools Relay Team finished 5th in the final. What a result for those girls!

Thank you P&C!

On Wednesday we hosted the small school principals and director from our network for some Mathematics professional learning.

I would like to thank the parents who provided food for the luncheon. Everything was delicious.

Our staff and the principals were extremely appreciative of the wonderful morning tea and meals provided.

Tones and I Tickets

Following our Tones and I performance at YNPS, schools were promised first access to tickets so that her younger fans would not miss out.

This link was sent to parents via text message from the school mobile.

This is not a school event.

Student Absences

In line with DoE policy, we are sending daily texts for explanations of student absences. Reasons must be provided within 7 days or they automatically become 'unexplained' absences.

It is the class teachers or Mrs Gault who have permissions to mark class roles.

We ask that explanations be communicated to:

• School mobile (replying to absence text or phone

call)

• School office (phone call, face to face or note)

• Contact with class teacher (face to face, phone,

note)

Acceptable reasons for absences (as per DoE Attendance policy) include:

• being sick or having an infectious disease

• having an unavoidable medical appointment

• being required to attend a recognised religious holiday

• exceptional or urgent family circumstances e.g. attending a funeral.

Happy Holidays

We wish all students, staff and families a safe and enjoyable holidays. May your football teams all have favourable results if they are still in the hunt (West Tigers fans - this doesn't concern you at this time of the year).

Rest up, have fun and we'll see you all in Term 4.

Kind regards,

Brady Pudya

Relieving Principal.

News from Operation Art

As outlined on their webpage last year, all artworks will be exhibited in 2025 at one of five different locations across NSW. Below are the exhibition dates and galleries according to location. Quandialla Public School students’ artworks will be exhibited at Cowra.

2025 Exhibition Location and Date for our school.

(Opening Ceremony Dates will vary - all students and schools will receive invitations to their specific exhibition before the end of this year)

Western NSW and Riverina Regions - Cowra Regional Art Gallery 6 April - 4 May 2025

The award selection judging will take place next month and all schools will be notified of the award-winning artworks.

The ‘Touring 50’ will now be called the ‘Hospital 50’ and will be displayed at the Art Gallery of NSW in March (2025) BEFORE being displayed in its regional exhibition